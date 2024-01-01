Bhola Meena
Founder & CEO, Online Tyari
Bhola Meena, a serial entrepreneur, is the Founder and CEO of OnlineTyari.com, a mobile app platform (multi-lingual) providing a complete solution for online preparation for different competitive exams in India.
Apart from overlooking the entire operations and guiding and motivating the team, an ace at multi-tasking, Bhola continuously engages himself in business planning, product conceptualization and engineering management at OnlineTyari.com
Being an entrepreneur by nature, he has been instrumental in giving wings to two other start-ups in the past in the internet space. He was a partner at HinKhoj.com—a destination for Hindi translation and English-Hindi learning and previously he co-founded and served as CTO for GetMeCab.com, one of the first three taxi-hailing apps in India. Prior to this, he was also associated with brands like Microsoft as IC and Technical Lead and Aricent Group as Software Engineer.
With a B.Tech degree in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Kanpur, Bhola has been constantly employing his skills and hard-earned the knowledge for giving momentum to online education in the country and bringing in innovations in the online education tech space.
