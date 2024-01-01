Samar Singla

Founder & CEO, Jugnoo/Click Labs

Click Labs recently announced the launch of Yelo - taking offline businesses online.

Latest

Technology

Decentralized Ridesharing - The Next Step

The decentralized ride-sharing business model proposes that two disjoint identities should be decoupled, meaning they should have a separate legal identity

News and Trends

How Hyperlocal Commerce is Flourishing in Online Space

The hyperlocal commerce fills up the gap between demand and supply instantly, but at the same time requires unique identity

Finance

Why Funding Is A Lever And Not A Driver For Startups

Let us explore some of the funding and / or investment opportunities which can help startups to gain a strong foothold among other competitors.

Entrepreneurs

'Solving common man's problems' – A cliché working well for startups

And startups will continue to do so because there are the huge number of issues that are looking for innovative solutions.

