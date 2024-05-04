📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

OpenAI's ChatGPT Faces Outage On Web And Smartphone App ChatGPT from OpenAI is presently having trouble producing replies. When attempting to use the AI-powered chatbot via an Android mobile app, an error message indicating that the server is experiencing issues appears.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Unsplash

ChatGPT from OpenAI is presently having trouble producing replies. When attempting to use the AI-powered chatbot via an Android mobile app, an error message indicating that the server is experiencing issues appears. Similarly, the AI chatbot on chatGPT's iOS app and web version experiences a "Request Timeout" notice after a while and is unable to produce responses.

On May 3, there was a sudden increase in OpenAI outages, with 90% of the issues being related to ChatGPT. Additionally, 8% and 2% of users have reported problems with the website and login, respectively. Global users have reported that ChatGPT is presently experiencing a widespread outage on social media networks. The AI chatbot on X (previously Twitter) is reportedly not functioning for a number of users.

As of now, OpenAI has not acknowledged the problem.Similar challenges with the AI-powered chatbot from OpenAI were observed last month, when roughly 91% of users had trouble using ChatGPT on various platforms. The downtime was recognized by the corporation, which stated that "increased latency and errors affecting both ChatGPT and APIs" were the reason of the outage. Not long after, the service was restarted.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Most Popular

See all
Thought Leaders

It's the End of the Entrepreneurial Era As We Know It

With the rise of advanced technologies and AI, are we losing all sense of the independent business person and entrepreneur?

By Jonny Caplan
News and Trends

Google Now Points Out Official Government Apps on Play Store

According to the tech behemoth, the change lets users determine whether the app they are viewing is authentic or not.

By Kavya Pillai
Technology

Banking And It's Adoption Of Technology

A wide range of businesses are starting to rely heavily on artificial intelligence, and banking is no exception. AI has the potential to boost operating income by 20% and raise efficiency by up to 30%, according to research from US-based multinational corporation Accenture.

By Kavya Pillai
News and Trends

GenAI Could Accelerate Bank Performance in Next 3 Years: Accenture Report

Every role in every bank is likely to benefit in some way from generative AI, it states

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Growing a Business

'Marketing Happy Hour' Podcast Hosts Share the Best Way to Connect With Consumers: 'Think of Social Media Like a First Date'

Brand marketing experts and hosts of the Marketing Happy Hour podcast share tips on how to launch, grow, and make the most out of your small business's online presence.

By Emily Washcovick