ChatGPT from OpenAI is presently having trouble producing replies. When attempting to use the AI-powered chatbot via an Android mobile app, an error message indicating that the server is experiencing issues appears. Similarly, the AI chatbot on chatGPT's iOS app and web version experiences a "Request Timeout" notice after a while and is unable to produce responses.

On May 3, there was a sudden increase in OpenAI outages, with 90% of the issues being related to ChatGPT. Additionally, 8% and 2% of users have reported problems with the website and login, respectively. Global users have reported that ChatGPT is presently experiencing a widespread outage on social media networks. The AI chatbot on X (previously Twitter) is reportedly not functioning for a number of users.

As of now, OpenAI has not acknowledged the problem.Similar challenges with the AI-powered chatbot from OpenAI were observed last month, when roughly 91% of users had trouble using ChatGPT on various platforms. The downtime was recognized by the corporation, which stated that "increased latency and errors affecting both ChatGPT and APIs" were the reason of the outage. Not long after, the service was restarted.