Her insights into the future of sports logistics, particularly in Formula 1, display her ability to address critical industry issues, including the next wave of powertrain technologies - including sustainable fuels.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

"Innovation means seeing possibilities where others see limitations," says Abby Rakshit, a tech strategy and operations executive. Her work has impacted the automotive, technology, and sports industries.

Rakshit's Historic Contributions to Tech and Sports

Rakshit has impacted the intersection of technology and sports by transforming the logistics and operations of Formula 1 racing. As the founder and host of Racing Forces, she analyzes the complex and dynamic world of F1. Her background includes managing operations for engine parts manufacturers, negotiating global procurement contracts, and overseeing a fleet of 15,000 cars at Lyft.

The experience gave her a unique perspective on the logistical challenges F1 teams face, having managed partnerships in her career ranging from $45-$150m. She finds the logistics of F1, from transporting cars and mechanical equipment worldwide to coordinating large teams, particularly fascinating, having led parts management across the US, UK, Italy, Japan, and India in her own career. "Seeing what F1 does week in and week out in logistics was simply enthralling," Rakshit says.

Rakshit notes the growth in F1 viewership, pointing out that the sport attracted 1.5 billion fans in 2022, up from 500 million in 2018. This increase in popularity has positioned F1 among the top global sports, ranking fourth after soccer, cricket, and field hockey. She compares F1's logistics to major touring acts like Taylor Swift, highlighting the sport's business model that relies heavily on global travel and local collaborations.

In a different perspective, Rakshit points out that F1's carbon footprint, largely due to logistics and business travel, poses a critical challenge. With her strategic insights and deep operational knowledge, she continues to influence the evolving landscape of F1, advocating for new solutions to enhance the sport's sustainability and commercial success.

Rakshit's Impact on Male-Dominated Industries

Rakshit has emerged as a trailblazer in an industry dominated by men. She has extensive experience in the automotive sector, particularly at Cummins Inc., where she managed operations for supplier accounts worth $600 million and delivered $40 million in cost savings. Notably, she was promoted to the corporate strategy organization without an MBA, a rare accomplishment in a company of 66,000 employees.

She has demonstrated her expertise in strategy and operations management at Lyft, where she led the Express Drive Strategy and built global partnerships for the Flexdrive Fleet. Rakshit redefined operations strategy for 26 global markets, optimizing fleet performance by streamlining maintenance processes and implementing data-driven decision-making.

"Being a woman in a male-dominated industry has challenges, but it also offers a unique perspective that can inspire new directions and transformations."," remarks Rakshit.

Influencing the Discourse on Global Sports Logistics

Rakshit extends her thought leadership to global sports logistics. Her op-ed on Sportico.com examines the intricate logistics of Formula 1 and its future. As the only independent analyst to publish an op-ed on Formula 1 on Sportico.com in the past year, Rakshit influences the discourse on global sports logistics.

At SXSW, she engages diverse audiences in meaningful dialogue about the broader implications of sports and technology, especially through her historic session "F1® - Real World Impact on Transportation & Culture." Her insights into the future of sports logistics, particularly in Formula 1, display her ability to address critical industry issues, including the next wave of powertrain technologies - including sustainable fuels.

Immigrant Entrepreneur Advancing the Tech and Sports Industry

As an immigrant entrepreneur, Abby Rakshit brings a unique perspective to the industries she works in. Her move from India to the United States, where she has established herself as a leader in the tech and sports sectors, showcases her perseverance and drive.

Rakshit now channels her extensive experience into founding Season, a startup that disrupts the sports tech space. It uses big data to enhance fan engagement and product innovation, especially for at-home fans. Industry and consumer tech advisors have given positive feedback about Season. The startup will address tech design bias by creating products that cater to female fans, a vastly underserved market.