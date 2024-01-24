Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As a wealth-tech platform, WiseX has introduced new-age concepts like fractional ownership, allowing investors to tap into lucrative commercial real estate opportunities with transparency and ease. The startup's offerings also include structured debt backed by real estate and sector-specific real estate portfolio management services co-launched with Integrow AMC, ensuring a comprehensive approach to real estate investing.

Aryaman Vir, CEO, WiseX believes that the company has played a pivotal role in democratizing real estate investment in India, opening up a traditionally exclusive asset class to retail investors. "Our platform makes investing in commercial real estate, known for its impressive returns ranging from 12-17%, accessible and convenient. By cutting through the complexity and eliminating compliance hurdles, we've leveled the playing field, allowing retail investors to reap the benefits of real estate's stability and profitability," he says.

At WiseX, staying ahead in a constantly evolving marketplace is central to its mission, and it achieves this through a balance of technological innovation, strategic foresight, and operational excellence. "Catering to our user base's demands, we have enhanced our tech and product offering to now offer multiple avenues to benefit from the real estate growth story that India is witnessing," he says.

The company's risk framework scrutinizes the corporate financials before lending the capital. "That is what has allowed us to maintain a 0% defaults for our investors. This trust will be the biggest growth barrier for any other platform. ○ In our journey to provide clarity and confidence to our investors amidst this diversity, we employ a personalized approach. Each customer has the support of a dedicated investment manager, ensuring undivided attention and making even the most intricate investment scenarios accessible and understandable," he says.