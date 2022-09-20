Jackky Bhagnani: The New Age Producer

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Majority of companies start with an entrepreneur at the helm and then years down the line grow into a family business. From the smaller businesses to leading ones like Adani and Ambani these are all Indian businesses branching out of family tree. Every year at Entrepreneur, we set out our sail to look for new age entrepreneurs charting new growth strategies. Here's to the new chapter these entrepreneurs are beginning

Jackky Bhagnani

Actor, producer and entrepreneur Jackky Bhagnani is the son of producer Vashu Bhagnani, who started the production house Pooja Entertainment. Jackky, who did his graduation in commerce from H.R. College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai and an acting course from Lee Strasberg Theatre and the Film Institute in New York, acted in a number of films such as F.A.L.T.U, Welcome To Karachi and Youngistaan before gravitating towards the production side of things. His first film as an assistant production person was when he was 16 years old and worked on the film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Twenty years on, he continues to love every bit of filmmaking.

A bold move the 37-year-old made was starting the film Bell Bottom in the middle of the pandemic and then releasing it. It was the first film to be released after the pandemic, and the first on to be shot after the lockdown restrictions were eased up during the first wave. These moves aside, Jackky feels that he and his father are different sides of the same coin. "I am his protégé. I have learned maximum things from my dad. We try to serve the old wine in the same bottle. It's his ethos and his ideology that served in a way can resonate with everyone in today's day and age, which is what I try to do," Jackky says.

His father has always been very supportive of all the major decisions Jackky has taken, and if their views differ on something, there is always an opportunity to reason it all out, leading to an informed decision. As far as future plans are concerned, the large-scale theatrical film production company comprising around 130 employees and with a current turnover of 350 crores shall continue to extend all their franchises. Apart from that, the idea is to extend the business by doing a lot of digital films. Jackky is also responsible for introducing the musical wing, Jjust Music.