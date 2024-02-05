Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Merak Ventures, a sector-agnostic early-stage venture capital (VC) firm, announced its first investment with Rupyz, an integrated SaaS platform enabling B2B commerce & omnichannel distribution for FMCG and consumer brands. The firm has invested 1.2 million USD in seed funding into Rupyz as the lead investor, alongside other angel investors.

Numerous Indian Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) face significant obstacles in maximizing their growth potential due to inadequate digital commerce capabilities. This gap is particularly concerning in an era where B2B commerce is not just an advantage but a necessity. The startup focuses on distribution led B2B businesses, especially in the food, FMCG, personal care, and lifestyle sectors. Rupyz presently oversees a network inclusive of 85 brands, exceeding 6,500 distributors, and 250,000 retailers.

Manu Rikhye, Partner at Merak Ventures, shared, "Rupyz is addressing a critical need by enhancing omni-channel distribution by digitally transforming the B2B businesses of India. These businesses are essential for the economy and for providing access to their products to last-mile consumers. Rupy's Commitment to solving real-world challenges in distribution led businesses aligns with our thesis of values-driven investment."

The Rupyz team is led by co-founders Dhaval Radia, Founder & CEO, Gourav Gupta, Co-founder & COO, Akshay Gupta, Co-founder & CBO and Palash Lunia, Co-founder & Sales Head. "In light of next-generation leaders being inducted in 75 percent of family businesses, a pivotal shift towards digitization emerges. This trend underscores a significant opportunity for the digital transformation of family enterprises, signaling a promising evolution in the B2B commerce landscape. Rupyz's unique omni-commerce approach is not just enhancing operational efficiencies but is amongst the first brands to completely redefine how firms, distributors, and retailers connect, communicate, and do business. We are privileged to have Merak Ventures join us as we plan to bridge the gap between traditional practices and digital proficiency. Our commitment is to unlock the full potential of India's B2B e-commerce and supply chain," said Dhaval Radia, Co-founder and CEO of Rupyz. The company is aiming to onboard over 3000 businesses in the next 12 to 15 months.

As for Merak Ventures, it is a sector-agnostic, early-stage venture fund investing in B2B and emerging technologies companies that are solving real problems and creating large-scale impact. The Merak team has been investing in the Indian ecosystem for a decade now, of which the last eight have been sharply focused on B2B and deep/ emerging tech. The Merak fund is managed by Manu Rikhye and Sheetal Bahl, both experienced operators and investors with 20 plus years of experience each.