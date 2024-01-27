Safe, Secure and Trustworthy Customer relationships are critical to ensure we deliver what the industry is lacking, says Rahul Tyagi, co-founder, Safe Security

Saket Modi, Rahul Tyagi, Vidit Baxi, co-founders, Safe Security

Safe Security (SAFE) is known for its AI-driven cyber risk management platforms to deliver a safer digital future. As governments globally continue to put a spotlight on the lack of reporting and cyber risk programs and processes, we'll see more mandates and regulations to direct change.

"This is a monumental shift that has begun in the U.S., Jordan and the newest regulations by CERT last month in India. SAFE recognizes this monumental gap in the industry and is well positioned through its real-time, data-driven solution to provide the answer," says Rahul Tyagi, co-founder, Safe Security.

Safe Security offers an inside-out analysis with modeling based on both the MITRE ATT&CK and FAIR Institute frameworks to automate cybersecurity and empower enterprise leaders to make more informed decisions and lower their cyber risk to better achieve their business outcomes. SAFE is also partnering with insurance carriers such as Mosaic Insurance and Howden to offer their clients access to SAFE to quantify cyber risk and increase visibility across their entire attack surface.

The SAFE platform claims to provide organizations with an aggregated view of enterprise security risk by bringing together multiple disparate cyber signals in a single place. This provides visibility across their attack surface, technology, people, and third parties. This visibility enables organizations to move away from a reactive state and take a predictive posture to understand the likelihood of different cyber risk scenarios.

"Using SAFE's predictive data models, co-developed with MIT, customers are empowered to translate the bits and bytes of cyber risk into dollars and cents. At SAFE, its customers have a more objective cyber risk management program, they're aligning to their Board, driving process and change needed to help businesses be prepared for regulations or incidents, increasing productivity and decreasing vulnerabilities and they've gained visibility to be better informed," he says.

SAFE recently acquired RiskLens, which aims to bring together the power of the world's most advanced cyber risk analytics model (FAIR), supported by practitioners in over 50% of the Fortune 500 companies with the world's most advanced AI-fueled Cyber Risk Cloud of Clouds, processing over three billion signals a day.

Talking about the challenges, he says that the biggest challenge when disrupting a market is there are no other competing companies to learn from and you are the leader defining the path. "This is why close customer relationships are critical to ensure SAFE delivers what the industry is lacking," he says.

FACTSHEET

  • Employees: 150
  • Funding Received so far: $100Mn funding so far
