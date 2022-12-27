The Healthcare Provider

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

MediBuddy is an end-to-end Digital Healthcare Platform that offers a wide range of healthcare services via the digital platform, including doctor consultations, diagnostics, pharmacy, surgery, various health programmes, and many more. Enbasekar D, Co-founder, and CTO, MediBuddy explains, "We meet the preventive and curative healthcare needs of users across India. Users access these services through our Android and IOS mobile Apps."

Enbasekar D, Co-founder and CTO, MediBuddy

Currently, they work with over 800 leading companies & provide healthcare services to their employees [To name a few Tata Consultancy Services, HPE, Cognizant, Wells Fargo, Bosch, Intel, SAP, Adobe, Larsen & Toubro, Skoda Volkswagen, etc.]. They have also partnered with over 30+ Insurers for delivering healthcare services to insurance policyholders. Via MediBuddy, the users have access to a large network of healthcare providers including hospitals, doctors, diagnostic centers, Pharmacies, etc.

MediBuddy is constructing a solid tech platform at its core to enable such diverse services to be built on top of it. According to Enbasekar D "We solve very unique tech problems in the areas of real-time video/audio/chat communication systems (for online consultations), e-commerce stack (pharmacy delivery), hyperlocal stack (for home sample collection of lab tests), booking and allocation engines (for Doctor Appointments and Diagnostic center visits), data analytics, audio processing, document processing, image processing, and NLP for assisting doctors and improving quality of healthcare services on MediBuddy."

Talking about achieving profitable growth, he goes on to say, "It is challenging for any tech company to solve for growth, unit economics, and provide great customer experience all at the same time. While Technology definitely enables faster scalability, growth, and better economics in the long run, it is important to keep solving for profitability as well in parallel. Also, the cost of technological development is also increasing year after year as a result of the high demand for tech talent globally. Constantly exploring newer software tools and platforms such as cloud, PaaS, SaaS, SDKs, low code platforms, and so on, can enable even smaller tech teams to create a larger impact."

Tech Specs

Founded in: 2015

Total employees: 2400 employees

External Funding: series C funding of 125 million USD