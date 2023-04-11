Nitin Gadkari's Gems for Businesses and People in Wealth Creation Sectors

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari highlighted several important lessons on eradication of poverty, employment potential, entrepreneurship and a good mindset during a recent speech. Gadkari emphasized how "wealth creators are very important for every country." He explained how their importance is not because they are making money and profits but the creation of capital investment and industrial investment. They are creating employment potential and that is why they are not only wealth creators but "job- creators and employment potential creators". Here are four gems of advice from his chat.



1. Lessons No Degree Teaches

At present, rural areas are facing the problem of poverty. Many residents of these areas do not hold a college degree and hence an ability to get jobs that pay well or improve their agricultural work to match the industrial standard. Gadkari stated that through his experiences of working in the field and staying out of air-conditioned cubicles, he has learned that there are four important things that no degree per se teaches people. Which are positivity, transparency and corruption-free systems, a fast-track decision-making process and commitment to your goal. Gadkari stated that his ideas about bringing highways that not only connect states but facilitate industrial growth would not have been possible if he did not follow these four principles.



2. Understanding The Real Shortage

He advised the audience that they should have the right person on the right job and the right job for every employee, he said, "Hindustan me Paise ki Kaami nai hai, Kaam Karne Valo Ki Kaami hai" (India does not have a shortage of money but has a shortage of people willing to work). He went on to share a personal anecdote to better illustrate his point and the crowd erupted in applause. During the initial days of his working as a minister, there was a funny chap in his team that was fond of nit-picking people's work. The Minister shared that he witnessed this individual be consistent with his complaints about things not being done "correctly." After knowing this he appointed the man for the role of quality control. For he knew that he would nag everyone in the team and his work would be executed to the tee.



3. Human Relationships

Another piece of advice Gadkari shared was that "Human relationships are the biggest strength of politics, business and everything." He asked people to maintain good relationships at all times and not work in a manner to discard individuals after their contract or need is over. He explained that in doing so they will leave a bigger impact on society and that is more valued than their individual company evaluations. Gadkari shared that this was a lesson he was given by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the former Prime Minister of the country when he was working with him. Vajpayee advised Gadkari that regardless of the number of people that show up at your house you should ensure to spend time with each individual and not disregard their visit regardless of your schedule. He shared how in life you never know who you will need when.



4. His Biggest Achievement

He concluded by saying that a few days ago he was asked in an interview with an international publication what he considered his biggest accomplishment to be. To which he replied that when he became a minister there were one crore citizens who worked as 'Tuk- tuks' which is a rickshaw pulled physically by a person. He called people from IIT a prestigious engineering institute and introduced an e-cart which is a mechanized cart. This helped develop society and increase the standard of living for these individuals. He hopes the members of the audience continue their good work and value the importance of building a strong society for future generations.



The marquee event Viraasat of SPJIMR Centre for Family Business and Entrepreneurship was held on Saturday in Mumbai. The event was organised to celebrate Indian family businesses and their success. There were several members of this ecosystem present to exchange their thoughts and learnings through their experiences. Nitin Gadkari was the Chief Guest and enlightened the audience with these gems during his inaugural speech.