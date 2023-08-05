Currently with presence only in Western India Narayan Saboo, Chairman, Bigbloc Construction, intends to have a presence in North and South India in the coming two years. Apart from this, he is also exploring opportunities for export of AAC Blocks.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In the initial period of inception when Bigbloc began with marketing of AAC Blocks, it was a fairly new product in the market where they had to educate the customers regarding the benefits and superiority of the product over red bricks.

"Moreover, we were one of the first few players in the country who started manufacturing AAC Blocks which is a green building material replacing red bricks. Also, a lot of builders used to tell us that they have been using red bricks since decades and this product would never replace it; but it's very satisfactory to see now that the same builders have now migrated to AAC Blocks," shares Narayan Saboo, Chairman, Bigbloc Construction.

Saboo started in this industry in 2010 with a 1 lakh cubic meter (CBM) per annum capacity plant and within an year of setting up it, he sold it off for almost double the investment only to set up a 3 times capacity plant again in 2012. He then decided to acquire a sick unit and turned it around within a period of 6-9 months and then did an expansion at this unit. Currently, they are the only company in India to have done a JV in this space with a Thai Multi-national company Siam Cement Group for manufacturing of AAC Panels as well as blocks. "Also, we are one of the only companies earning carbon credit in the industry and with upcoming planned expansions, we are slated to become India's largest manufacturer of AAC Blocks," adds Saboo. He expects to generate 2.5 - 3 lakh units of carbon credits per annum post all expansions are completed.

Currently with presence only in Western India he intends to have a presence in North and South India in the coming two years. Apart from this, he is also exploring opportunities for export of AAC Blocks. Recently, Bigbloc Building Elements – wholly owned subsidiary of the company has commenced commercial production at its 5 lakh cubic meter per annum AAC Blocks plant at Wada in Palghar, Maharashtra. Post completion of all expansion, the company's total capacities will increase to 13.75 lakh cbm per annum making it the largest manufacturer of AAC block in the country.

Talking about building a big enterprise out of a small city, Saboo says, "We personally feel that being from Tier 2 city gives us an advantage in costs. Also, Surat is now very well connected to Mumbai & Ahmedabad which are our major markets as well as we have good flight connectivity to major cities wherein we plan to expand in near future. Moreover, as we are located between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, it has helped us drastically in scaling up our business in both these cities."

FACTS:

>> Year of inception of the company – Demerged AAC Blocks from MIL to Bigbloc Construction Ltd in 2015

>> Turnover for FY 2022-23 - Consolidated Turnover of Rs. 200 Crores

>> No. of employees - 750+ including payroll and contract labour

>> Head office location – Surat, Gujarat