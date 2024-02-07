Harit Nagpal is the Managing Director and CEO of Tata Play. In a career spanning four decades, he has also worked with Lakmé, Marico, Pepsi, Shoppers Stop and Hutch/Vodafone.

Harit Nagpal is the Managing Director and CEO of Tata Play. In a career spanning four decades, he has also worked with Lakmé, Marico, Pepsi, Shoppers Stop and Hutch/Vodafone. Nagpal has co-authored a case study on the subject of disruption, which is now a part of the curriculum at London Business School. He has also authored a book titled 'Adapt: To Thrive, Not Just Survive' -a collection of short stories outlining essential business concepts and also talks about complex business concepts illustrated through true-to-life problem scenarios and concrete solutions.

Here are three books which Nagpal recommends are an essential read:

1. Factfulness

by Hans Rosling



In a world whose opinions are led by social media which make you believe that everything around is either doomed or will soon be, Hans provides data to prove that not only have conditions been improving, but if there was a great time for anyone to be born on earth, it is now.



2. Execution, The Discipline Of Getting Things Done

by Lawrence Bossidy & Ram Charan



Emphasises the need for leaders to be hands on and stay engaged with their people and organisations. If there is one book that operating managers should read, it is this.



3. The Managerial Grid

by Robert R Blake & Jane S Mouton



The book provides a framework that maps concern for task and concern for people to determine a leader's behavioural style. The fact that managers need to balance the two concerns is best explained by this book. I am glad that I read it very early in my professional life.

