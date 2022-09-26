5 Smart Tech Gadgets That Upgrade Your Office-Life

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A professor in college once advised us to 'evolve, always.' After only a few weeks into work, I took that advice to upgrade my desk. Here is a list of smart and cool tech gadgets that make office life easy. Presenting to you my upgraded desk.

1. Outlet Tower

Sharing a desk and with multiple devices that need to be charged at the same time every day, is a hassle. The Outlet Tower helps avoid the cable clutter that seems like a cat with a yarn of wool. With twelve outlets and three USB charging ports, this Amazon find sits comfortably in my cart. Features include overload protection/ short-circuit protection/lightning protection, handle grip and rubber mats to avoid slipping.

2. Ergonomic Mouse

An ergonomic mouse is a good long-term investment. It helps you maintain an upright hand and wrist posture (like a handshake). This reduces the pain and fatigue that one suffers after long hours of work. Common ergonomic mouse types are vertical and trackball mouse. Benefits of changing your mouse include avoiding carpal tunnel syndrome or repetitive strain injury (RSI).

3. Adjustable Standing Desk

Studies suggest that a standing desk improves your energy and blood sugar levels. It also avoids excessive weight gain and back pains. The thing about an adjustable desk is that it gives you the option of standing or sitting, a choice you can make according to your convenience.

4. Multidevice Keyboard

A wireless keyboard that lets you connect to multiple devices is technology's way of saying 'you can do it all'. Once you have positioned your keyboard according to your liking, connect your phone, computer, iPad and more. Makes your work more efficient and smart.

5. Coffee Mug Warmer

The National Coffee Association says an ideal coffee temperature is between 82°C and 85°C. In reality, your coffee temperature is directly proportional to the distance between your desk and the cafeteria and speed of drinking, which is far from ideal. The coffee mug warmer helps you maintain a temperature for longer without the hassle of reheating.

A bonus find!

6. Thunderbolt Dock

Turn your laptop into a desktop at any moment. Get high-speed data transfers for video, audio, and storage devices, for all your devices with one thunderbolt dock. It lets you have the best of both worlds by simply connecting all your devices to your computer at once. You need not compromise on desk space, just save up for this one purchase.