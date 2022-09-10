Karate, Reliving Childhood And The Thunder God: What To Watch

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For this weekend, fans of the Cobra Kai series and Karate Kid movies shall be excited to know that they can watch the next season or you can choose to watch the 29th film in the Marvel cinematic universe, courtesy Thor. If none of these interest you, maybe you could think of revisiting your childhood in the latest retelling of the classic Pinocchio.

YouTube A scene from Cobra Kai Season 5.

Pinocchio (Disney+ Hotstar)

This mix of live-action and CGI is a modern day take on the classic story and has been directed by Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis. Starring Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The story takes us to Italian woodcarver Geppetto who creates a puppet called Pinocchio. Magic enters this world when a fairy brings Pinocchio to life and tells him that he would be able to transform into a real boy the little wooden kid to life and tells him that he can transform into a real boy if he meets certain conditions.

Thor: Love and Thunder (Disney + Hotstar)

Directed by Taika Waititi, the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about Thor's life after the events of Avengers: Endgame. During his journey to find inner piece, Thor gets to know about a deadly enemy called Gorr the God Butcher starts killing gods. Joining hands with his friends Valkyrie, Korg and Jane Foster, they attempt to put an end to this evil. The film has an impressive star cast comprising Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale.

Cobra Kai Season 5 (Netflix)

The series which brought back The Karate Kid movies back in popular consciousness continues after the events of the results of the All Valley Tournament in the previous season. Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) starts spreading the tentacles of Cobra Kai. Since Kreese (Martin Kove) is in jail and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) on a break from karate, original champ Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) takes the help of an old friend to fight Cobra Kai.