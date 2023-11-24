Mahadev App Case Moved To Mumbai Crime Branch The Mumbai Police have reassigned the FIR lodged against the Mahadev app promoters, and Dabur Group Chairman Mohit Burman and Director Gaurav Burman, to the Crime Branch Cell.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Photo by Keenan Constance on Unsplash

Given the complex nature of the case, the investigation shall be led by the Mumbai Crime Branch Cyber Cell. On November 7, the FIR had been registered against the Khiladi app, which is a subsidiary app of the Mahadev betting app.

The Mahadev betting app is promoted by Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, and has several other associates. The FIR was lodged against a total of 32 people, including Mohit and Gaurav Burman, Chandrakar, Uppal and others.

According to the FIR, the chief key bookies for match-fixing are Chander Agarwal and Dinesh Khambat, who resides in London. The illegal activities took place through several websites and apps, and they had been assisted by someone called Amit Sharma.

The FIR states that Mohit Burman and Gaurav Burman have equity stakes in a cricket league team. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had recently also recorded statements from Shubham Soni, one of the accused in the case, according to which the promoters had given INR 508 crore to Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The investigation by the ED also discovered that there was a nexus between politicians and police officials who were helping out the promoters by taking bribes.

Bollywood actors such as Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Leone, along with comedian Kapil Sharma have been on the ED's radar since news of the case broke.
