Rajah Chaudhry, NBA India's Country Head has over 20 years of finance and business leadership experience. Prior to joining the NBA in 2020, he was the Head of Asia for Luxury Escapes, a luxury online travel company based in Australia. Before that, he held multiple other pivotal roles as Founder and CEO of Paycelerate, a marketplace for short-term investing and working capital, Co- Founder of ChinaScope, a financial technology company, and as an investment banker for close to 10 years, holding positions of Director at Renaissance Capital and Vice President at Deutsche Bank in Hong Kong and Sydney. Chaudhry is passionate about building, financing and growing businesses and managing and motivating people to achieve collective goals. A graduate with first class honors in chemical engineering from the University of South Wales, Chaudhry currently resides in Hong Kong, and told us about his three favourite books and why he liked them.

1. Liar's Poker By Michael Lewis

Before starting my career in investment banking, I read "Liar's Poker", a book that served as an (extreme) introduction to the high-stakes world of finance and the inherent risks involved. Whilst very different to my own experience, I still find it an entertaining read and one particular quote that stuck with me was "Risk, I had learned, was a commodity in itself."

2. Shoe Dog by Phil Knight

In "Shoe Dog", Knight's triumph over adversity in shaping Nike into the sports brand juggernaut it is today is truly inspirational. It illustrates that perseverance (and luck) can yield results beyond one's imagination.

3. The Tipping Point by Malcom Gladwell

In "The Tipping Point" I found chapter 'Magic number 150' particularly interesting. It is based on the idea that 150 is the maximum group size within which people can effectively engage with one another. Surpassing this number hinders the formation of strong interpersonal connections. It explores how we cultivate relationships and underscores the significance of maintaining social connections for fostering meaningful bonds.