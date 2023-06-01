We aren't attempting to be preachy here, but here are three qualities we can imbibe from Spiderman and learn from him as businessmen and entrepreneurs.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse, the latest animation movie from the world of Spiderman has finally released, and comic book fans are busy booking their tickets with friends and family for the experience in theatres. The Spiderman movie franchise has been enthralling movie audiences for over two decades now, and apart from the entertainment and excitement value of the franchise, there are also lessons entrepreneurs can learn from the superhero.

We aren't attempting to be preachy here, but here are three qualities we can imbibe from Spiderman and learn from him as businessmen and entrepreneurs.

1. Keep Improving

Whenever you would have seen any of the Spiderman origins movies, we realize that he didn't become the superhero that he is overnight. It was all a process that took its own time. Of course, that spider bite was essential, but post that he slowly began to understand the full extent of his powers. The smoothness with which he used his spider webs to sling from one building to another took practice and a few falls. The spidey suit wasn't handed over to him by Tommy Hilfiger, he initially started out just by wearing a mask to conceal his identity, the blue and red of the stylish suit developed over time and various sketches.

The lesson in this for entrepreneurs is that one has to keep improving and becoming the better version of ourselves. That is the one way we shall keep moving forward in our lives, whether it is by mastering new skills or developing those talents which are already there. This could be done in various ways- developing the product, improving your team, being thorough in your research- that is something which is for you to decide, how you can become better and your company can forge ahead.

2. Partnerships

No matter what his superpowers, even Spiderman needs help. This is something you would have seen in several of the movies. Take for instance the time when along with New Goblin, he teams up against Sandman and Venom in Spiderman 3 (2007). Alone, notwithstanding his powers, it would not have been impossible for him to fight them and protect Mary Jane at the same time. But with the help of New Goblin, his friend turned foe turned friend again, they are able to distribute the challenges between themselves and overcome the supervillains, no matter how challenging they might have seemed. We saw a similar script take shape when he teamed up with the Avengers and also with Dr Strange.

On a similar note, it's not possible for you to do everything, the better your team and alliances are, the more favourable your chances of overcoming obstacles and becoming more successful. When you team up with better people, they bring their strengths to the table, which benefit you, and ultimately you all grow together.

3. Multitasking

Peter Parker is a photographer at a daily newspaper and at the same time has to fight crime whenever situations are not controllable by the law enforcement authorities. Due to this, there are some tricky situations when he cannot give time to the ones he loves or be there on certain special occasions. However, the day job is needed as he has to pay the rent and support Aunt May. On the other end he also needs to be the superhero to keep people safe.

Similarly, an entrepreneur has to juggle several responsibilities at the same time. What is important is that you are able to maintain a good balance between personal and professional, and that is something which takes time to understand. There will always be times when you miss out on one thing or another, but to master this art is of vital importance.

The author can be reached at bkabir@entrepreneurindia.com and Instagram.com/kabirsinghbhandari