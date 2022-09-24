Star Wars, Family Secrets And Female Bouncers: What To Watch

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This weekend you can choose from thrillers, Star Wars spin offs and quirky female bouncers. If that party you were looking forward to all week just happens to get cancelled, worry not, we have lined up a few new releases on OTT platforms that can help you keep company while you spend your time at home.

Andor (Disney+ Hotstar)

It seems things keep getting better and better for Star wars fans, with so many spin offs coming out on OTT platforms. Andor is a prequel to the Star Wars spin-off movie Rogue One (2016), which is about Cassian Andor, the rebel who was a thief before. It begins five years before the happenings of Rogue One, concentrating on the uprising taking place against the empire. The series explores how different people and planets are part of the movement and show how Cassian turns into a rebel hero.

Hush Hush (Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, Soha Ali Khan and Karishma Tanna, the title of this series garnered a lot of interest from the time it was announced, understandably. After a murder takes place, the lives of the four rich women involved begin to get complicated. They belong to wealthy families and have several secrets that begin to tumble out once the investigating agencies get involved. One lie leads to another, and they rely on each other's help to get through these confusing times.

Babli Bouncer (Disney+ Hotstar)

Tamannaah Bhatia plays Babli, a girl from the village of Fatehpur Beri. When she ventures out to Delhi, she gets a job as a female bouncer. However, among other things, her family worries about whether she will ever get married because of her tomboyish nature.