Lalit Arora, co-founder of UBON, has been instrumental in the company's growth trajectory, with a keen focus on talent acquisition, human resource management and business process optimization. A dedicated fitness enthusiast, he passionately advocates for the holistic well-being of both body and mind.



Arora tells us about the three books that are of immense significance to him and which collectively reflect his pursuit of a harmonious and prosperous life, both personally and professionally.



The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari

The book serves as a guide, urging me to prioritize daily self-improvement and the well-being of both my mind and body. Being one of the most talked-about self-development books globally, it transports one from the maddening hustle and bustle to the Himalayas in India and then onto the path of self-development. It guides you on how to improve yourself daily and emphasizes the importance of prioritizing your mental and physical well-being over other factors in one's life.



Rich Dad Poor Dad

Rich Dad Poor Dad resonates with my values, imparting practical financial principles for wealth accumulation. The wisdom in these pages aligns with my belief in effective financial management. Considered one of the best books on effective financial management, it introduces simple principles of money management and illustrates how these can help you become a wealthier person. It also sheds light on other valuable reads, such as The Richest Man in Babylon, which delves into the laws of becoming rich.



How to Win Friends and Influence People

This one is a cornerstone in my leadership philosophy, offering invaluable lessons on fostering positive relationships and effective communication. Renowned as one of the best books dealing with winning people rather than arguments, it provides insights into avoiding conflicts while still achieving win-win outcomes. It is a must-read for team leaders and business owners, offering valuable lessons in effective communication and relationship-building.

