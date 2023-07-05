Research shows people remember stories 22 times more than facts and figures alone. It is only natural for marketers to capitalize on this art for their strategies but where one start is the big question. Here are 4 ways to incorporate the art of storytelling into your marketing strategy.

One of the most effective methods of persuasion and convincing people is storytelling. Rather than reciting hard facts and statistics, a story that resonates with us humans is the strongest tool one can use to play with a person's (consumers) perception, will and justifications for purchasing anything. The art of storytelling dates back to our ancestors, but the ways we tell or narrate a story has evolved immensely over time. From the spoken word to podcasts and interactive videos, it remains one of the most powerful ways to connect with people and affect audience behavior. Now, research shows people remember stories 22 times more than facts and figures alone.

A recent study revealed that 41 per cent of marketers identified improving their storytelling skills as a top priority. Storytelling in marketing also helps your brand create more authentic content and establish stronger connections with your consumers. In 2016, Nike partnered with National Geographic to produce a feature-length documentary as three athletes attempted the unthinkable, running a marathon in less than two hours. The film gave runners around the globe the chance to follow the story, and one of the athletes missed the mark by only seconds. Three years after this documentary aired, the athlete broke the barrier but Nike made sure he did so in their shoes. Thus, creating a long-running and inspiring campaign playing on people's emotions with a powerful success story.

It is only natural for marketers to capitalize on this art for their strategies but where does one start is the big question. Here are 4 ways to incorporate the art of storytelling into your marketing strategy.

1. Brand Awareness Campaigns

Today marketers are using the potential of storytelling to kickstart their brand awareness campaigns. Both B2B and B2C marketers are using storytelling to engage prospective consumers and build strong relationships with their audiences. As this tool has the flexibility to be used in a variety of campaigns and can be useful for businesses of all sizes due to the various ways you can tell a story. Businesses can blog about particular brand stories, whereas more visual brands can utilize Instagram, Pinterest, or TikTok to share their narratives.

2. Storytelling in Content Marketing

Storytelling in content marketing is the incorporation of narrative journalism and classic storytelling techniques within a marketing strategy designed to connect with and persuade consumers. These stories often evoke emotional responses and employ the classic components of story structure including distinct characters, conflict and pacing. Doug Musk, global group director of digital communications and social media of Coca-Cola said they view themselves "as a global network of brand journalists, that serve the business and our brands by telling the stories behind the people that drive those brands, that drive the business and our priorities." This global content marketing strategy has led to great success for the company and increased connection with consumers around the world.

3. Storytelling in Your Content Strategy

A storytelling content strategy will analyze what the brand story and message should be. It incorporates the same narrative journalism techniques but looks more holistically across content types and pieces to create a cohesive narrative. In 2017, Hyundai Motors demonstrated that focusing on developing an emotional connection with an audience can leave a lasting impact. The brand released a Super Bowl ad that focused on connecting troops with their families to "watch" the game together, virtually. The advertisement did not focus on Hyundai as a brand but instead went straight for the viewer's emotions, making the presentation that much more memorable.

4. Storytelling Crucial in Content Marketing

Storytelling forms an emotional and personalized connection between the brand and the consumer. It can give a face to a brand or help convey brand values. It can also showcase the value your product or service brings, through case studies with clients. Brands that utilize storytelling are leveraging a powerful tool to create strong relationships with prospects and clients. This kind of content marketing can help grow your business while creating brand awareness and improving content marketing. When developing content, it's important to consider how a piece adds to the overall brand story and how these individual assets can create an emotional connection with your audience.