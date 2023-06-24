100X.VC Funds 22 Startups, Invests a Total of USD 3.4MN The new set of portfolio companies were announced during the in-person VC Pitch Day, attended by over 400 investors which included HNIs, Family Offices, Venture Capital Funds and Corporations in Mumbai.

By Priya Kapoor

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The 100X.VC fund operates on a class-based investment model and has so far funded 127 startups across various sectors.

100X.VC on Saturday announced an investment of USD 3.4 million in 22 startups through its Class 09, which works out to be a investment of USD 160K per startup. The new set of portfolio companies were announced during the in-person VC Pitch Day, which was attended by over 400 investors which included HNIs, Family Offices, Venture Capital Funds and Corporations in Mumbai.

The fund, that operates on a class-based investment model, worked closely with each founding team and mentored them to enhance their product, GTM before announcing them.

In its Class 09 this year, 100X.VC shortlisted 709 companies from an application pool of 4210 startups to fund these 22 companies. The portfolio companies hail from 11 cities including Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Pune, Ahmedabad, Noida, Kolkata and more.

On the funding, Ninad Karpe, Partner, 100X.VC, said, "We are excited to present our latest cohort of 22 startups in Class 09. With these investments, we have now funded 127 startups across various sectors. We believe that there are many disruptive businesses in India in the early stage startup ecosystem and the startups in Class 09 represent such opportunities."

The 22 startups that bagged funding includes abCoffee, Airbook, Bansiwala, BreatheESG, ColabTools, Curlin, Enrico, Epicure Robotics, Happi Planet, Pikndel, Rannkly, ReThought, Recipeat, Ribin, Roopya, Seek Spicta, TRIKL,WomanlikeU, Wyse, Xetgo, Xylem.aI.

100X.VC is the first VC to invest in early-stage startups using India SAFE Notes. The fund is sponsored by Mehta Ventures, the Family Office Investment arm of Sanjay Mehta.

Wavy Line
Priya Kapoor

Feature Editor

Priya holds more than a decade of experience in journalism. She has worked on various beats and was chosen as a Road Safety Fellow in 2018, wherein she produced many in-depth & insightful features on road crashes in India. She writes on startups, personal finance and Web3. Outside of work, she likes gardening, driving and reading. She can be reached at her email id: kpriya@entrepreneurindia.com

 

 

 

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

7 Relationship-Building Strategies for Your Business

Try these tactics to get customers to think of your company first.

By Kim T. Gordon
News and Trends

100X.VC-Backed Utsav App Raises INR 2 Crore Seed Funding

The company plans to utilize the proceeds of this round to associate with more religious organizations and set up operations in multiple geographies

By Teena Jose
Business News

Here's How Much New Hires at Tesla Are Making Per Year

New data reveals how much new hires can make at the electric car company.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Desperate to Get Employees Back Into the Office, Companies Experiment With New Tactics

Many Americans simply aren't interested in resuming a traditional 9-to-5.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Volt Money Raises $1.5 Million in Pre-Seed Funding Round

As per the company, the funding will be strategically used to recruit key personnel for product development and to establish beneficial partnerships

By Teena Jose
Growing a Business

How to Effectively Beat Your Direct Competition in a Niche Market

Discover the winning strategies to outperform your direct competition in your niche market. Stay ahead and dominate your industry with our expert tips and insights. Boost your business and leave your competitors in the dust!

By Murali Nethi