The new set of portfolio companies were announced during the in-person VC Pitch Day, attended by over 400 investors which included HNIs, Family Offices, Venture Capital Funds and Corporations in Mumbai.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

100X.VC on Saturday announced an investment of USD 3.4 million in 22 startups through its Class 09, which works out to be a investment of USD 160K per startup. The new set of portfolio companies were announced during the in-person VC Pitch Day, which was attended by over 400 investors which included HNIs, Family Offices, Venture Capital Funds and Corporations in Mumbai.

The fund, that operates on a class-based investment model, worked closely with each founding team and mentored them to enhance their product, GTM before announcing them.

In its Class 09 this year, 100X.VC shortlisted 709 companies from an application pool of 4210 startups to fund these 22 companies. The portfolio companies hail from 11 cities including Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Pune, Ahmedabad, Noida, Kolkata and more.

On the funding, Ninad Karpe, Partner, 100X.VC, said, "We are excited to present our latest cohort of 22 startups in Class 09. With these investments, we have now funded 127 startups across various sectors. We believe that there are many disruptive businesses in India in the early stage startup ecosystem and the startups in Class 09 represent such opportunities."

The 22 startups that bagged funding includes abCoffee, Airbook, Bansiwala, BreatheESG, ColabTools, Curlin, Enrico, Epicure Robotics, Happi Planet, Pikndel, Rannkly, ReThought, Recipeat, Ribin, Roopya, Seek Spicta, TRIKL,WomanlikeU, Wyse, Xetgo, Xylem.aI.

100X.VC is the first VC to invest in early-stage startups using India SAFE Notes. The fund is sponsored by Mehta Ventures, the Family Office Investment arm of Sanjay Mehta.