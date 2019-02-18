Monday Musings: Cyber Units on the Alert & Apple's Plan to Paint China Red

By Aastha Singal

1. Let's a start the new week with a bit of more awareness. Cybersecurity is becoming a major concern with every passing day. In a recent incident, a new cyber hack has been reported online in which the details of over 600 million users have been compromised.

2. Apple is all ready to paint China red. In a bit to revive Chinese customers' interest in iPhones, Apple is launching China-exclusive Red-colored avatars of the iPhone Xs and Xs Max.

3. Move over the space war, Amazon is ready to fight Elon Musk in EV space too. The tech giant has led a $700 million investment into electric truck manufacturer Rivian.

4. Ola looks to cash in the potential of urban mobility space. After Vogo scooters, the ride-hailing platform is in discussions to invest in Pune-based carpooling app sRide for 26% stake.

Here's the "news that entrepreneurs can use". Know what's trending in the Indian business world in 60 seconds.
