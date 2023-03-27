6 Different Options For Startup Funding

Every entrepreneur should understand the nuances of raising funding before starting up

By S Shanthi

Raising capital for your startup is one of the most difficult aspects of running a business. And, when the global conditions are bad, it gets all the tougher. For instance, while investors poured in huge rounds of funding into tech startups in 2020 and 2021, the second half of 2022 and so far in 2023, the pace has been slower.

However, whatever the macro conditions be, it is important to know the nuances of raising funding. One such thing to know is to be aware of the options one has to raise startup funding at the beginning of your startup journey. Here are six such avenues using which one can raise funding.

Bootstrapping

At the beginning of the startup journey, one often goes for self-financing or bootstrapping. This means either the founders can use their savings to start up or they can seek capital from friends and families. Basically, they won't take funding from external companies and by sharing equity. In fact, many startups stay successfully bootstrapped for years. This helps them stay away from the pressures of investors and also with this they don't have to dilute their shares. However, this is a tougher route.

Incubators and accelerators

Incubators nurture businesses at the start of the journey before they find their product market fit. Accelerators are also very similar, but they come in a slightly later stage than incubators and give the startups the necessary push. Through both, along with funding, startups receive mentorship and guidance. 4-10 months is the time in which these places offer support.

Angel investment

They come into play when a startup launches a product or service after ensuring product market fit. Angel investors are a great source of capital during the early stage. They help startups reach their first set of customers. Usually, startups with a value of three to six million dollars approach angels. These investors usually take a bet on the entrepreneur rather than the business potential.

Venture capital

Venture capital is one of the biggest sources of funding for tech startups. These come from firms that specialize in choosing the right company. In most cases, when entrepreneurs do not get financing from banks, venture capital is something they seek, as these investors often take the risk.

Bank loans

Banks offer funding and working capital loans, which help to run one complete cycle of revenue-generating operations. While offering funding, banks ask for business plans, customers, valuation details etc. Based on these, funding is sanctioned. SME finance is very popular among Indian banks such as Bank Of Baroda, HDFC, Axis, and others.

Government schemes

The government has also been supportive of startups. It comes up with many programs such as iStart Nest Incubator in Rajasthan, Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), Center for Incubation and Business Acceleration (CIBA) in Goa, International Centre For Entrepreneurship and Technology in Ahmedabad, others. Through many programs, financial aid is also provided.
S Shanthi

Senior Assistant Editor

Shanthi specializes in writing sector-specific trends, interviews and startup profiles. She has worked as a feature writer for over a decade in several print and digital media companies. 

 

