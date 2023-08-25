A Week of Announcements: Meta's Latest for WhatsApp, Facebook, and Threads Taking extra care when it comes to being the one having first mover advantage, Meta made a few announcements for its users this week pertaining to its sub-brands- Facebook, WhatsApp, and Threads

By Paromita Gupta

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Unsplash via Mariia Shalabaieva

Big businesses and brands need to evolve and adapt to the changing market sentiments, this goes without a doubt. And then we have Meta, Mark Zuckerberg's rechristened tech giant.

Artificial intelligence, virtual environments and social media platforms are some of the areas where ideas and technology are rapidly evolving. With Meta wanting to kill two (or rather a handful) birds with one stone, it's taking extra care when it comes to being the one having first mover advantage.

With this mindset, Meta made a few announcements for its users this week pertaining to its sub-brands- Facebook, WhatsApp, and Threads. Below is what they were-

Bringing Threads to the web

On Tuesday, Zuckerberg took to Threads to announce that the company will be rolling out a web version of the text-first social media platform; he shared that it would reach users "over the next few days." This was confirmed by Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri on Thursday.

The move comes after the platform saw a decline in users, post a record-breaking signup of 100M in five days. With this, Threads aims to strengthen its competition against X.

Shutting down Messenger Lite for Android users

On Thursday, Meta was reported to shut down Messenger Lite, its lightweight stripped-down version of Messenger. Android users will no longer be able to download the app from the Play Store, while the app will not be available for current users after September 18.

Meta shut down Messenger Lite for iOS in 2020.

Create untitled groups on WhatsApp now

On Thursday, Zuckerberg took to Facebook to announce a new feature heading for WhatsApp users. After releasing features such as HD photo sharing, screen sharing during video calls, and recording of short video clips, Meta will give you the option of not naming a WhatsApp group, "Making it simpler to start WhatsApp groups by naming them based on who's in the chat when you don't feel like coming up with another name," read the Facebook post.

HD video feature for Android WhatsApp user

WhatsApp users will now be able to send and receive videos with a resolution of up to 720p. This will be twice the resolution of the previous standard.
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer with Entrepreneur India

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

Related Topics

Facebook News and Trends WhatsApp Meta Threads

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

The 5 Stages of Success That All Level-10 Leaders Master

Logan Stout unlocks a plan that levels up your leadership skills, allowing you to push through adversity and achieve your goals.

By Logan Stout
Money & Finance

How to Make Money Online: 10 Proven Ways to Make Money Online

Need to know how to make money online as a side gig or new career? Check out this breakdown of the 10 top online money-making methods.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Branding

How to Transform Your Business through Social Media Branding in 2023

Social media branding blends platforms' expansive reach with the potent influence of finely crafted brand messages. This dynamic duo becomes the bedrock of highly effective marketing campaigns, fueling amplified brand awareness, trust and audience engagement.

By Jessica Wong
Money & Finance

AI-Driven Decision Making: The New Frontier in Business Finance

Join us for this free webinar to learn how AI and automation are powering the future for CFOs and other financial leaders.

By Entrepreneur Events
Social Media

The Business of Harnessing the Power of Social Media

As business owners and entrepreneurs look to harness the power of social media in a shifting digital landscape, they will need to have an excellent grasp of social media fundamentals and keep up with evolving social media trends.

By Juda Honickman
Growing a Business

Want a Company That Lasts Forever? This Simple Business Strategy is the Secret to Longevity

A company built to last won't look at mistakes as breaking points — when something isn't working, its an opportunity to pivot.

By Stephen Bittel