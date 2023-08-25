Taking extra care when it comes to being the one having first mover advantage, Meta made a few announcements for its users this week pertaining to its sub-brands- Facebook, WhatsApp, and Threads

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Big businesses and brands need to evolve and adapt to the changing market sentiments, this goes without a doubt. And then we have Meta, Mark Zuckerberg's rechristened tech giant.

Artificial intelligence, virtual environments and social media platforms are some of the areas where ideas and technology are rapidly evolving. With Meta wanting to kill two (or rather a handful) birds with one stone, it's taking extra care when it comes to being the one having first mover advantage.

With this mindset, Meta made a few announcements for its users this week pertaining to its sub-brands- Facebook, WhatsApp, and Threads. Below is what they were-

Bringing Threads to the web

On Tuesday, Zuckerberg took to Threads to announce that the company will be rolling out a web version of the text-first social media platform; he shared that it would reach users "over the next few days." This was confirmed by Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri on Thursday.

The move comes after the platform saw a decline in users, post a record-breaking signup of 100M in five days. With this, Threads aims to strengthen its competition against X.

Shutting down Messenger Lite for Android users

On Thursday, Meta was reported to shut down Messenger Lite, its lightweight stripped-down version of Messenger. Android users will no longer be able to download the app from the Play Store, while the app will not be available for current users after September 18.

Meta shut down Messenger Lite for iOS in 2020.

Create untitled groups on WhatsApp now

On Thursday, Zuckerberg took to Facebook to announce a new feature heading for WhatsApp users. After releasing features such as HD photo sharing, screen sharing during video calls, and recording of short video clips, Meta will give you the option of not naming a WhatsApp group, "Making it simpler to start WhatsApp groups by naming them based on who's in the chat when you don't feel like coming up with another name," read the Facebook post.

HD video feature for Android WhatsApp user

WhatsApp users will now be able to send and receive videos with a resolution of up to 720p. This will be twice the resolution of the previous standard.