What exactly does the term "everyday AI companion" entail for customers of Microsoft's new Copilot AI assistant? The capacity of Copilot to summarize long papers with just a brief prompt is one of its most notable characteristics.

It is useful for condensing lengthy reports, selecting the most crucial information from contracts, or understanding the key concept of meeting minutes. Copilot can quickly scan the information and generate a concise summary.

Simply, launch Windows Copilot from the taskbar icon in the lower-right corner of your Windows 11 desktop to summarize papers. The paperclip icon can be clicked to attach files (.docx,.pdf,.txt, and other formats). Choose the document that needs to be summarized. Simply type "Summarise this document" or a more precise direction in the chat prompt. Press "send," and Copilot will produce a synopsis within the chat window.

The way you phrase your request will determine how many options you have. You can request that Copilot recreate the summary in your own words, extract particular data points, or summarize for other audiences.

Although the 1MB free restriction is quite big, longer documents can benefit from 10MB file summarization and other premium features by upgrading to Copilot Pro for Rs 2,000/month. However, the free edition is a boon for simple summarizing requirements. Nevertheless, if the subscription is a requirement, you can extract the material and save it as a plain text document to avoid going over the allotted size. An vast quantity of plain text can fit into 1MB.