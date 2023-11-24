Baby Care Brand Herby Angel Secures $2.5 Mn Funding Founded in January this year, the company manufactures nutraceutical and pharmaceutical ayurvedic products for babies

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company website

Baby care brand Herby Angel has raised $2.5 Mn from JCBL Group in its first funding round. The Noida-based startup will use the funding to expand its distribution, product portfolio and research and development and scale up its tech stack and marketing.

Founded by Sherry Jairath in January this year, the company manufactures nutraceutical and pharmaceutical ayurvedic products for babies. It strives to promote holistic healthcare solutions for babies and kids via products made with certified organic ingredients.

"This funding will support us in enabling our technology and help us innovate new products for our customers as well as help us sell in the international markets using JCBL Group's strong business presence in these geographies. With this investment, Herby Angel is set to further accelerate its growth trajectory, offering products that uphold the highest standards of quality and sustainability," said Jairath in a statement.

In the baby care segment, it competes with Mamaearth, which has recently gone for an IPO and Alia Bhatt-backed SuperBottoms which recently raised $5 Mn to focus on category expansion and offline growth. Herby Angel also claims to have expanded its market presence to 13 states with more than 1,300 retail outlets and is currently available on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, JioMart, among others.
