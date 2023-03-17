Bollywood Businesswoman: Tanaaz Bhatia

After a series of successful stints with Merrill Lynch, Bear Sterns Investment bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Citi bank, Tanaaz Bhatia established Bottomline Media in 2010.

learn more about Entrepreneur Staff

By Entrepreneur Staff

Bottomline Media
Tanaaz Bhatia Founder and MD, Bottomline Media

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A 180-degree transition from being an investment banker at Wall Street to the mind behind branding and marketing films in Mumbai's tinseltown, Tanaaz Bhatia has never shied away from hard work. After a series of successful stints with Merrill Lynch, Bear Sterns Investment bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Citi bank, Bhatia established Bottomline Media in 2010. Her motive behind the media startup was to think out of the box, service a brand's creative vision by producing innovative content, facilitating partnerships and accelerating a brand's growth.

Her self-funded venture has worked on successful campaigns such as VISA's #SmashItLikeSindhu, SKY Bags' FIFA #LetsGetLoud, and Airbnb's #Home- WithOpenArms.

We were the only Indian agency involved for the Historic launch of Atlantis- The Royal, Dubai which had the Iconic Performance by Beyonce, Kendel Jenner launching her 818 brand and a remarkable red carpet."

She believes the startup has revolutionised how movies are marketed and merchandising is done. "We turned a B2B brand into a popular B2C brand to reckon with, alongside high visibility and footprints across India." Bhatia believes every entrepreneur has their fair share of highs and lows. Her initial stage was filled with rejections; till the brand and Bhatia had the Khans- specifically Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Sohail Khan believe in the vision. She knew she'd create a brand of her own, while her "high was when after the success of merchandise marketing for the movie Ra One, she was able to drive firsts for all Superhero films through merchandise and fastfood collaborations."

And recently, we were the only Indian agency involved for the Historic launch of Atlantis- The Royal, Dubai which had the Iconic Performance by Beyonce, Kendel Jenner launching her 818 brand and a remarkable red carpet." They have also worked with global names such as DJ Snake and Selena Gomez, to name a few.

Bhatia's motto of "Never Say Never" and "Nothing Is Impossible" is something she sticks by on a daily basis. Armed with technology and brilliant minds, Bottomline plans on expanding into the scene of international music, managing artists and their brand collaboration.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Related Topics

Entrepreneurs News and Trends shepreneurs

Most Popular

See all
Productivity

How to Achieve A CEO Level of Focus by Breaking Habits and Taking Breaks

Could your nonstop 9-hour work days be why you can't seem to focus?

By Pierre Subeh

Business News

Meta Employees Interrogate Mark Zuckerberg in Town Hall Meeting

The CEO fielded tough questions from rattled staffers at an all-hands meeting.

By Jonathan Small

Starting a Business

The New Trendwatcher in Town

Arnav Kishore, 29, Founder & CEO, FireBoltt

By Punita Sabharwal

Lifestyle

4 Hacks To Cracking Any Interview

Changing your perspective and preparation method for interviews helps make the experience less daunting. Follow these four tips to find out how to crack any job interview and stand out from other candidates.

By Kavya Pillai

Business News

A Laid-Off Meta Employee Says She Wasn't Given Anything to Do: 'You Had to Fight to Find Work'

Claims about the company laying off thousands of employees who didn't have real jobs have been discussed online.

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Side Hustle

Start an E-Commerce Side Hustle on a Budget

Meet the perfect tool to start an e-commerce side hustle in 2023.

By Entrepreneur Store