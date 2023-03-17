Bollywood Businesswoman: Tanaaz Bhatia

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A 180-degree transition from being an investment banker at Wall Street to the mind behind branding and marketing films in Mumbai's tinseltown, Tanaaz Bhatia has never shied away from hard work. After a series of successful stints with Merrill Lynch, Bear Sterns Investment bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Citi bank, Bhatia established Bottomline Media in 2010. Her motive behind the media startup was to think out of the box, service a brand's creative vision by producing innovative content, facilitating partnerships and accelerating a brand's growth.

Her self-funded venture has worked on successful campaigns such as VISA's #SmashItLikeSindhu, SKY Bags' FIFA #LetsGetLoud, and Airbnb's #Home- WithOpenArms.

We were the only Indian agency involved for the Historic launch of Atlantis- The Royal, Dubai which had the Iconic Performance by Beyonce, Kendel Jenner launching her 818 brand and a remarkable red carpet."

She believes the startup has revolutionised how movies are marketed and merchandising is done. "We turned a B2B brand into a popular B2C brand to reckon with, alongside high visibility and footprints across India." Bhatia believes every entrepreneur has their fair share of highs and lows. Her initial stage was filled with rejections; till the brand and Bhatia had the Khans- specifically Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Sohail Khan believe in the vision. She knew she'd create a brand of her own, while her "high was when after the success of merchandise marketing for the movie Ra One, she was able to drive firsts for all Superhero films through merchandise and fastfood collaborations."

And recently, we were the only Indian agency involved for the Historic launch of Atlantis- The Royal, Dubai which had the Iconic Performance by Beyonce, Kendel Jenner launching her 818 brand and a remarkable red carpet." They have also worked with global names such as DJ Snake and Selena Gomez, to name a few.

Bhatia's motto of "Never Say Never" and "Nothing Is Impossible" is something she sticks by on a daily basis. Armed with technology and brilliant minds, Bottomline plans on expanding into the scene of international music, managing artists and their brand collaboration.