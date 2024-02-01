Ranveer has invested an undisclosed amount in boAt, becoming a key stakeholder in its future. As part of the deal, he has been signed on as the official face of boAt's audio products and will be the star of their immersive new campaign, "Lost in Nirvana".

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Audio wearable brand boAt, today announced a partnership with Bollywood powerhouse Ranveer Singh, who has not only joined the boAt family but also invested an undisclosed amount in the company, becoming a key stakeholder in its future.

This dynamic alliance transcends traditional brand endorsements. Singh's entrepreneurial spirit and deep understanding of Gen Z and millennial audio preferences make him a strategic asset for boAt. His investment signifies belief in the brand's vision, further fuelling its growth trajectory across India and the world.

"Ranveer's infectious energy and passion for music resonate perfectly with boAt's core values," said Aman Gupta, Co-founder, and CMO of boAt. "His investment and strategic involvement validate our mission to revolutionize the audio experience in India. Together, we'll push boundaries, redefine sound, and create a community that thrives on passion and innovation."

Ranveer Singh, known for his electrifying performances and impeccable style, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "boAt's commitment to best-in-class sound and youth connect resonates deeply with me. Investing in their journey is more than just a financial decision; it's about co-creating a revolution. Get ready for boAt to amplify the sound of India like never before!"

This electrifying collaboration sets the stage for Ranveer Singh's pivotal role in boAt's upcoming campaign for 'Nirvana series' boAt's sub-brand offering premium & superior audio products which include TWS, and headphones crafted for the ultimate listening experience.

Ranveer is seen in a never-before avatar as he leads viewers on a sonic odyssey through the 'Lost in Nirvana' campaign. The campaign unfolds through captivating ad films inviting audiences to experience the Nirvana range's exceptional features such as an impressive 120 hours of battery life, boAt signature sound, and cutting-edge Active Noise Cancelling technology.