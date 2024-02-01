You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget today, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The comprehensive budget for the FY 2024-25 shall be introduced after the general elections.

The Interim Budget concentrates on the expenditures and revenues till the new government is formed. During her speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke on various issues, a few of which we have outlined below:

1. Gift for Anganwadi and Asha workers

"Ayushman Bharat cover will be extended to all Anganwadi and Asha workers. All maternal and child healthcare schemes will be brought under one comprehensive scheme. Furthermore, the government is enhancing thetarget for Lakhpati Didi scheme to ₹3 crore from ₹2 crore."

2. Women's participation in the workforce

"Female enrolment in higher education up by 28% in 10 years, in STEM courses, girls and women make 43% of enrolment, one of the highest in the world. All these steps are reflected in the increasing participation of women in the workforce. Making triple talaq illegal, reservation of 1/3 seats for women in Parliament and state assemblies, over 70 % houses under PM Awas Yojana to women have increased their dignity."

3. Housing plan for middle class

"The government will help housing for the middle class living in rented or slums or unauthorized colonies to build or buy their own houses."

4. The new world order

"A new world order is emerging after the Covid pandemic," the finance minister said, adding, "India assumed the G20 Presidency during very difficult times for the world. The pandemic has led to a crisis of food, fertiliser, food, and finances for the world while India successfully navigated its way."

5. PM Narendra Modi's plan

"One crore households will get up to 300 units of electricity every month with rooftop solarisation following PM Modi's plan after the inauguration of Ram Mandir."

6. On the next five years

"The next 5 years will be years of unprecedented development and to realise the goal of becoming a developed country by 2047. The PM has said there is no dearth of opportunity as the trinity of democracy, demography and diversity can fulfill aspirations of every Indian."