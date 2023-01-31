Bversity Raises INR 1.5 Crore In Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Chennai based edtech startup and India's 1st Biotechnology virtual college, Bversity has raised INR 1.5 crore in a Seed Funding round led by Native Angel Network and Suresh Sambandam (founder and CEO of Kissflow). Other key investors include Nagaraja Prakasam (chairman, NAN), Andi Giri (CEO, Soft Square), Prabhat Vivekanandan (director, Richmond Hospitals), Ashok Bakthavachalam (chairman, KG Group), Ranjith Chakkath (CEO, Ninja Media), Satish Kumar (chairman, Milky Mist) among other angel investors from India and the U.S. The fund raised will utilised to build team, build a user- friendly and trustworthy edtech platform with masterclass-style courses.

"The Biotech industry is expected to grow to be $150 billion by 2025, and we have seen 8 times growth in the number of new companies and job opportunities in the biotech industry in the last 3 years. We want to build a global biotech education brand bringing in the top 1% mentors in the field of life sciences. We are also currently looking to raise our next round of investment to expand and scale," said Sudharsan V, CEO and co- founder of Bversity.

Bversity is on a steadfast mission to create over a 1 million skilled Biotech workforce trained by the experts in the field by 2025. The emerging startup has planned to launch its exclusive mastery courses on Feb 05, 2023 at IIT Research Park, Chennai in the form of a Biggest BioConclave. The platform has built experiential learning outcomes for more than 76 universities, serving over 2000 biotech students across India, claimed by the company in a statement.

Founded in 2022 by Sudharsan V, Raghul Jagannathan, Godwin Immanuel and Saiganesh V, Bversity aims at bridging the industry-academic gap in the life-sciences space through community led learning programmes.