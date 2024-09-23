According to the ministry, the project developers of these PSPs have indicated that they will fast track the commissioning and complete them in 44 to 46 months, by 2028.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a landmark step towards realizing India's renewable energy goals, Central Electricity Authority (CEA) is making significant strides in addressing the growing need for large-scale energy storage in the nation's power grid, ministry of power said.

In line with its commitment to ensuring a sustainable energy future, CEA has achieved another major milestone by concurring two more Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) in Maharashtra viz. 1500 MW Bhavali PSP being developed by JSW Energy Ltd. and 1000 MW Bhivpuri PSP being developed by Tata Power Co. Ltd.

These PSPs are concurred with the support of the Central Water Commission (CWC), Geological Survey of India (GSI), and Central Soil and Materials Research Station (CSMRS) and were concurred within 10 days of completion of the DPRs.

According to the ministry, the project developers of these PSPs have indicated that they will fast track the commissioning and complete them in 44 to 46 months, by 2028.

"These PSPs will collectively provide a storage capacity of more than 15 GWh (Gigawatt hours). This large-scale energy storage is crucial for meeting the peak demand during non-solar hour in addition to inertia to the grid, leading to grid stability. It will help in faster renewable energy integration, and supporting the transition to a greener energy system," the ministry said in a statement.

CEA targets to concur at least two PSPs each month during the current year depending upon the completion of the DPRs by the developers. During 2024-25, CEA has targeted to concur 15 Hydro PSPs of 25,500 MW capacity, out of this 4 PSPs of 5,100 MW capacity have already been concurred.

Under ease of doing business, CEA has developed an ONLINE portal "Jalvi-store" which will bring more transparency in processing of the chapters at pre DPR stage of PSPs. Further, some chapters have been done away with for expeditious concurrence of the DPRs.

The check list is also incorporated in guidelines of PSPs which gives clarity on the information needed for respective chapters. GSI and CWC have made multiple teams for faster clearances of design chapters of PSPs.

The approval of these projects, spearheaded by private developers, underscores the growing role of the private sector in driving India's energy transition. This marks a shift towards a collaborative energy ecosystem where public and private sectors converge to achieve national goals.