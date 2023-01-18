Cricket Ed Tech Platform Cricuru Launches With An Advanced AI Based Technology

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Cricuru is a new cricket ed tech platform with a goal to provide a comprehensive marketplace for virtual cricket training and ensuring every cricket enthusiast's dream of learning cricket from the best comes true. Cricuru has launched with a more advanced AI integration that allows every user to learn and improve their skills and performance. This AI tool shall be the first of its kind in cricket education in India which will not only help learn but also enhance their skills.

Virender Sehwag, Co-Founder, Cricuru

Cricketer and co- founder of Cricuru, Sanjay Bangar said, "Cricuru wishes to revolutionise cricket coaching and strive to make it accessible to every nook and corner of the country through the wisdom gained by legendary cricketers and experts. We hope to fulfil the dreams of every aspiring cricketer who has the potential to reach the top but unfortunately can't due to lack of proper guidance and training. In times to come our vision is also to build a cricket community of not only professional cricketers but also people who play the game just as a hobby."

Speaking on the re-launch, Akshaara Lalwani, CEO, Cricuru says, "Cricuru identified the major challenges in the cricket coaching space like lack of coaching centres, experienced coaches or trainers. Owing to this, the country loses out on many potential cricketers both men and women. Cricuru aims to address these concerns and make cricket coaching accessible to all at an extremely reasonable pricing. With the new technologies in place, the app will ensure the registered students receive the best-in-class training from world renowned cricketers. With the relaunch of the app, Cricuru aims to revolutionize the otherwise traditional cricket coaching in India."

One of the major hurdles that Cricuru aims to address is the vast geographical stretch of India. There are various Tier 1,2 and 3 cities wherein tiers 2 and 3 do not have easy access to sports training, let alone coaching centres for female sportspeople. Cricuru, being an app-based platform helps overcome geographical boundaries and makes cricket coaching easily accessible to all irrespective of age, location and gender.

Cricuru is the first application that brings top international players who have years of international experience, to train the users. Users will get a first-hand knowledge of the sport, techniques, tips and tricks from people who have actually experienced the high intensity games.

The new upgrade introduces Artificial Intelligence (AI) which analyzes the user's positioning, moves and body structure and sends out feedback which helps in improvement. Cricuru helps one keep physically active and it helps them practice indoors or during bad weather. Simulation based training helps students improve their game and perform well in real life games. Cricuru will also help girls have equal access to the sport and people from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities will have access to training which will help discover new cricketing gems.

Founded by cricket icons Virender Sehwag and Sanjay Bangar, Cricuru combines their extensive cricket knowledge, network amongst players from across the globe, usage of AI/ML based technology and a team of both cricket and business professionals.