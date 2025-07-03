Amazon Prime Day runs July 8–11. With four days of deals and member perks for business customers, setting up your Amazon Business account with Business Prime can help you take full advantage.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Amazon's longest Prime Day event yet runs July 8 through July 11. If you use Amazon Business, this is a great time to lock in discounts on supplies and tools your business already needs.

But the real savings come from a little preparation and the right account setup. Here's how to make sure your team is ready.

Strategy 1: Leverage Business Prime Benefits

Business Prime gives members access to exclusive Prime Day offers. From now through the end of Prime Day, Amazon Business is offering 50% off the first year of the Business Prime Small plan for eligible new members. Current Amazon Business customers without Business Prime should keep a close eye on their email to see if they qualify. Existing Business Prime members will see added rewards during the event. Members on the Small plan can earn up to 6% back on Amazon-branded purchases made during Prime Day. Members on the Duo and Essentials plans can earn up to 4% back.

If your team regularly orders from Amazon, that kind of return can add up quickly, especially if you're buying in volume.

Strategy 2: Use the Prime Day Preparation Checklist

Once you sign up for Business Prime, Amazon Business recommends checking a few more items off your list before Prime Day begins. These take a few minutes but can help you move faster once deals go live.

Add go-to items to your wish list or cart

Download the Amazon Business app and sign in

Review your payment methods to make sure they're current and rewards-ready

Update email preferences so you don't miss out on deals

Preview early deals at amazon.com/primeday

This checklist supports a smoother checkout experience and helps teams avoid missed opportunities once deals are live.

Small- and Medium-Size Businesses Will Be Rewarded

Prime Day also presents an excellent opportunity for small- and medium-size businesses (SMBs) to improve how they manage spend. Member-exclusive elements like Guided Buying can help set product preferences and ensure team members stay within budget. Dashboards like Spend Visibility make it easier to track trends across departments, even for lean teams.

The 50% discount on the Small plan for eligible customers without Business Prime already is a great option for SMBs that are looking to try the membership program without overcommitting. And with up to 6% back available during Prime Day, the value quickly compounds for businesses that stock up on everyday items.

Don't wait to set yourself up for success. Sign up for Business Prime now and start checking off your Prime Day preparation checklist. Remember, the biggest Prime Day yet runs July 8–11, so be ready to stock up, save, and grow smarter.