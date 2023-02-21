Cyber Security Alert: Quick Heal Aims To Expand Its Enterprise Arm

Seqrite, the enterprise arm of Quick Heal, is eyeing geographical growth by appointing product partners in Asian, Middle East and African countries

learn more about Shrabona Ghosh

By Shrabona Ghosh

Pexels

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As the reach of the Internet and other digital services expand to touch even the remotely-located regions, cybersecurity has become the need of the hour. Enterprise digital infiltration through file-less malware infection, the rise of multi-vector extortion technique, the increasing level of sophistication in Cobalt Strike, frequent supply chain attacks and the rise in critical zero-day vulnerabilities, has boosted the need for having a strong cybersecurity infrastructure in place.

One of the key ways of building a strong cybersecurity infrastructure is by investing heavily in R&D. Over the past two years, Quick Heal has invested more than INR 150 crore in its R&D to develop cutting-edge solutions to tackle the ever-evolving cyber threats.

The recently launched Quick Heal version 23 is powered by GoDeep.AI, a self-aware, malware-hunting technology. "We are innovating on the protection front with patented technologies and are expanding our product offerings with a platform-based approach of zero trust solutions providing comprehensive security for enterprises," said Dr. Sanjay Katkar, joint managing director and CTO, Quick Heal Technologies.

The company is developing enterprise security products with an aim to expand presence into mid and large size firms. Seqrite, the enterprise arm of Quick Heal, is planning expansion into mid-size and large enterprises and is eyeing geographical growth by appointing partners for Seqrite products in Asian, Middle East and African countries. "Being a customer-centric company, our emphasis is to innovate the most advanced solutions; our future pipeline looks promising and we will be sharing new updates soon."

Protecting more than thirty-five thousand businesses globally, Seqrite has been demonstrating nine consecutive quarters of year-on-year growth in the enterprise segment. "We have gained market leadership in the micro and small business segment in India, and now we are moving up the value chain. Our enterprise mobility management portfolio is expanding with promising products in the pipeline and the updates will be coming soon."

The company has collaborated with operating system vendors such as Microsoft, Google and Apple for technological integration of products and better security.

With the rise of Android malware and the increasing use of Rust as the preferred language for malware creators, cybersecurity will continue to be the top concern for organizations in 2023. Lack of cybersecurity awareness combined with rapid digitization and remote work will create vulnerabilities. "Organizations must strengthen their cybersecurity infrastructure to prevent and protect against newer and more complex threats. Enterprises as well as regulators need to lay greater focus on cybersecurity this year."

Last year witnessed a marked increase in the frequency and level of cyberattacks. "We saw 12 out of 15 of our cybersecurity predictions coming true. We also anticipate a rise in cybercriminals offering crime-as-a-service (CaaS), malware-as-a-service (MaaS), and ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS), enabling virtually anyone to carry out attacks such as Phishing Kits, Exploit Kits, Malware, Keyloggers, Botnet and DDoS attacks."
Shrabona Ghosh

Correspondent

A journalist with a cosmopolitan mindset. I lead a project called 'Corporate Innovations' wherein I cover corporates across verticals and try to tell stories on innovations. Apart from this, I write industry pieces on FMCGs, auto, aviation, 5G and defense. 

Related Topics

Cyber Attacks News and Trends Cybersecurity

Most Popular

See all
Living

How to Pick Up Good Habits That You Don't Ditch After a Week

Here are fifteen tips that will help you develop new habits and actually keep them.

By John Rampton

Science & Technology

ChatGPT: What Is It and How Does It Work?

ChatGPT is the latest development in commercial AI technology. Keep reading to find out what ChatGPT is and how it works.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Leadership

Perfectionist Leadership: What It Is and Why You Need It

Leaders can't thrive simply on charisma and an aspiring vision. They need to create cultures of attention, affirmation, quality and fairness.

By Ryan Lui

Living

How to Stop Self-Sabotaging Habits That Are Costing You Time, Money and Happiness

The good news? It is possible for you to change your behavior. This article will teach you how to identify and stop self-defeating patterns.

By John Rampton

Growing a Business

Practical Solutions to the Top 5 Challenges for Founders in 2023

Here are the most common challenges for founders in 2023 and practical solutions for each

By Judah Longgrear

News and Trends

Function As a Country, Says IMF To Pakistan

Kristalina Georgieva has reportedly said that Pakistan needs to take strong measures to avoid getting into a dangerous place where its debt needs to be restructured

By Teena Jose