As the reach of the Internet and other digital services expand to touch even the remotely-located regions, cybersecurity has become the need of the hour. Enterprise digital infiltration through file-less malware infection, the rise of multi-vector extortion technique, the increasing level of sophistication in Cobalt Strike, frequent supply chain attacks and the rise in critical zero-day vulnerabilities, has boosted the need for having a strong cybersecurity infrastructure in place.

One of the key ways of building a strong cybersecurity infrastructure is by investing heavily in R&D. Over the past two years, Quick Heal has invested more than INR 150 crore in its R&D to develop cutting-edge solutions to tackle the ever-evolving cyber threats.

The recently launched Quick Heal version 23 is powered by GoDeep.AI, a self-aware, malware-hunting technology. "We are innovating on the protection front with patented technologies and are expanding our product offerings with a platform-based approach of zero trust solutions providing comprehensive security for enterprises," said Dr. Sanjay Katkar, joint managing director and CTO, Quick Heal Technologies.

The company is developing enterprise security products with an aim to expand presence into mid and large size firms. Seqrite, the enterprise arm of Quick Heal, is planning expansion into mid-size and large enterprises and is eyeing geographical growth by appointing partners for Seqrite products in Asian, Middle East and African countries. "Being a customer-centric company, our emphasis is to innovate the most advanced solutions; our future pipeline looks promising and we will be sharing new updates soon."

Protecting more than thirty-five thousand businesses globally, Seqrite has been demonstrating nine consecutive quarters of year-on-year growth in the enterprise segment. "We have gained market leadership in the micro and small business segment in India, and now we are moving up the value chain. Our enterprise mobility management portfolio is expanding with promising products in the pipeline and the updates will be coming soon."

The company has collaborated with operating system vendors such as Microsoft, Google and Apple for technological integration of products and better security.

With the rise of Android malware and the increasing use of Rust as the preferred language for malware creators, cybersecurity will continue to be the top concern for organizations in 2023. Lack of cybersecurity awareness combined with rapid digitization and remote work will create vulnerabilities. "Organizations must strengthen their cybersecurity infrastructure to prevent and protect against newer and more complex threats. Enterprises as well as regulators need to lay greater focus on cybersecurity this year."

Last year witnessed a marked increase in the frequency and level of cyberattacks. "We saw 12 out of 15 of our cybersecurity predictions coming true. We also anticipate a rise in cybercriminals offering crime-as-a-service (CaaS), malware-as-a-service (MaaS), and ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS), enabling virtually anyone to carry out attacks such as Phishing Kits, Exploit Kits, Malware, Keyloggers, Botnet and DDoS attacks."