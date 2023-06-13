As per the company, this collaboration aims to promote the importance of safe and sustainable cleaning practices in modern homes across India

D2C home hygiene brand Koparo, has announced Mira Kapoor as their brand ambassador. As per the company, this collaboration aims to promote the importance of safe and sustainable cleaning practices in modern homes across India. In this collaboration, Mira Kapoor will endorse Koparo's core products, including their dishwashing liquid and fabric conditioner.

"We believe in the power of digital influencers and authentic conversations. For Koparo, this is a significant step as post the fund raise, we are homes. We are a first mover in this space which has long been dominated by legacy brands and we believe our association with Mira will accelerate the brand building journey of Koparo," said Simran Khara, founder, Koparo.

In an official release, it is stated that Koparo's marketing campaign will focus on building awareness and consideration among premium homes across top 20 cities in India. Adding on, the 12-month campaign will encompass a variety of social platforms, including YouTube, premium OTT channels, and performance-based assets on Google and Meta and advertising inventory on leading commerce platforms.

"I'm very excited to partner with Koparo. Their dedication to crafting plant-based, sustainable, and safe home cleaners truly resonates with my personal values. Together, with Koparo, I am eager to empower individuals and families to make informed choices for their homes. By raising awareness and offering eco-friendly cleaning solutions, we can contribute to a healthier and more sustainable future," said Mira Kapoor.

Founded by Simran Khara, Koparo claims that it aims to be an early mover and the first choice for the millennial couples looking to upgrade their cleaning supplies.