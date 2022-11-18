Deep Tech Startup NeuralGarage Raises $1.45 Million In Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Deep tech startup NeuralGarage raises $1.45 million in Seed round led by Exfinity Ventures. The funding round also saw participation from angel investors RAAY Global (Amit Patni Family Office), Vishal Agarwal and Raj Kulasingam (iconic global investor duo V&R), Anand Singh (Elios & Nexus Global Fund), Sarath Sura (Sunn91 Ventures), Sachin Jain, Narendra Soni (ex-KPMG) and Kejal Shah (ex Avendus PE). The fund raised will be used by the company to enhance its capabilities by investing in talent across R&D, engineering and product.

"Our proprietory tech Visual Dub intends to make non-native content native, help content creators and long format platforms in localization of content, make dubbed content look realistic and offer a delightful experience for viewers. We see this technology being adopted globally by content platforms and studios, advertising agencies, broadcasting networks, edtech platforms and creators of L&D content. Given the nature of the technology and the fast-growing content ecosystem, VisualDubä will surely create intrinsic value and further growth," said Mandar Natekar, co-founder and CEO at NeuralGarage.

With content being dubbed in multiple languages to appeal to more audiences globally, NeuralGarage will eliminate the visual dissonance and loss of realism caused by dubbing due to lack of audio-visual sync thus enabling a seamless export of language and culture, as per the company's statement.

"Neural Garage has developed a completely different and transformative technology to deliver an unparalleled experience to the viewer with its VisualDub product, hitherto not seen before. The team has a fantastic profile and we are thrilled to partner with them," said Shailesh Ghorpade, founding managing partner, Exfinity Ventures.

NeuralGarage leverages the power of complex AI and computer vision algorithms to significantly improve content consumption, delivery and creation.