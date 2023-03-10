Entrepreneur India to host 6th Annual Tech & Innovation Summit in Bengaluru

Entrepreneur India is set to hold its sixth edition of the Tech & Innovation Summit from March 13 to March 14, 2023, at the Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park.

Bengaluru, Karnataka - Entrepreneur India is set to hold its sixth edition of the Tech & Innovation Summit from March 13 to March 14, 2023, at the Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park. The summit aims to bring together tech entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers and CXOs who are working towards producing technological breakthroughs in the country. The two-day event will feature over 100 speakers, including technocrats from India and around the world, who will share insights on innovations in AI, robotics, space technology, healthcare, sustainable technology, consumer applications, investment trends and more.

The Tech & Innovation Summit will also include the Gala IDEA Awards, an evening event scheduled for March 13, which will recognize the most forward-looking organizations and startups in the technology industry.

The event will be spread over six stages covering contemporary developments across growthtech, deeptech, creatortech, fintech, autotech and earthtech. Keynote speakers and panel discussions will be held on various topics, including the role of reality television in making entrepreneurship a household name in India, the use of AI machine learning to develop websites and apps that engage customers, and the future of smart cars for futuristic smart cities.

Speakers at the event will include leaders from companies such as Mercedes-Benz, Nissan Motors, Tata Motors, Uber, Zetwerk, and Shiprocket. The event will also feature panel discussions on sustainable tech and investment, which will enable corporates, startups and venture funds to share their learnings on promoting economic activity while not ignoring the grave climate crises already underway.

In this edition, Vineeta Singh, SUGAR Cosmetics; Amit Jain, CarDekho; Chetan Maini, Sun Mobility; Roshan Abbas, Kommune; Sudhir Sethi, Chiratae Ventures; Sharan Hegde, influencer; among others, will be the key speakers.

Entrepreneur India's Tech & Innovation Summit promises to be a landmark event that will provide a platform for entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers and CXOs to exchange ideas and insights, promote innovation and pave the way for the development of cutting-edge technologies in India.

The Tech & Innovation summit is supported by Title Partner-G7cr Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Associate Partner- Akamai, Session Partner- Antier and Karnataka Digital Economy Mission as our supporting association.

For more information on the event and to register, please visit https://www.entrepreneurindia.com/tech25web/