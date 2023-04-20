EU-India Innocenter Hosts 8 High-Impact European Tech Startups At T-Hub Hyderabad

The programme provides a strategic network of ecosystem facilitators like VCs, potential partners and corporations from India and many European countries, including government representatives from both the sides

EU-India Innocenter, an initiative funded by the European Union's research and innovation framework programme Horizon 2020, is back in India for the second time in six months to promote innovation, sustainability, and growth in key sectors like sustainability, health-tech, logistics, mobility, and deep tech. The EU-India Innocenter's week-long in-country programme in Hyderabad and Bengaluru from 17- 22nd April, has 8 high-impact European tech startups ready to explore and scale in the Indian market. The programme provides a strategic network of ecosystem facilitators like VCs, potential partners and corporations from India and many European countries, including government representatives from both sides.

"We are excited to be back in India with our selected startups to showcase their cutting-edge solutions and build strategic partnerships. Our goal is to create sustainable, mutually beneficial collaborations between Europe and India. Since 2021, we have matched 40+ European scaleups with more than 280 Indian companies and India- based MNCs, and are grateful to our ecosystem partners for their consistent support to the programme," said Juliane Frommter, programme head at EU-India Innocenter.

Eight startups have been selected based on their stage of development, annual recurring revenue, growth rate, and distinctive IPs in India. The cohort includes Cast AI, AgeVolt, AEInnova, Spotlite, BOSAQ, Resistomap, Foliomax, and Newborn Solutions. These selected startups participated in the programme's flagship demo day called the Blue Carpet Night- Showcasing European Innovation, on 18th April at T-Hub Hyderabad, where they pitched to potential customers, business partners, mentors, investors, ecosystem leaders, and government representatives. The event, taking place post G20 Startup20 meet in Hyderabad, aims at deepening collaboration among the EU India startup ecosystem, according to an official release.

"We are delighted to have EU-India Innocenter's innovative startups showcase their technologies. The programme's mission closely aligns with T-Hub's mission of building a catalytic innovation ecosystem. Hyderabad has been instrumental in scaling many successful startups in India, and we are excited to see how these European startups can add value to our market," said Srinivas Rao Mahankali, CEO of T-Hub.