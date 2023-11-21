Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Indian consumers are relying a lot on social media to make purchase decisions in the beauty products and fashion space, according to a study commissioned by ﻿Meta, ﻿along with GWI. It also says that the role of creators and augmented reality (AR) in influencing purchase decisions is huge today.

Meta has published two separate reports mapping consumer behaviour for beauty and fashion segments. The reports are based on the survey of over 2,000 consumers aged 6-64 years across 74 cities in June.

The beauty report said that there has been a significant shift in consumer preferences post-pandemic with 68% of beauty shoppers now preferring online purchases, which is a 15% increase from pre-Covid levels. Also, 80% of surveyed shoppers discover beauty brands on social media with 92% finding them on Meta platforms, including 47% through Instagram Reels.

The study also shows that there is an increased awareness of AR with 80% of beauty consumers acknowledging its presence and 75% claiming that virtual try-ons, especially for lipsticks, increase their likelihood of purchasing beauty products online.

The fashion study showed that 76% of consumers discover fashion brands on social media, with 97% discovering through Meta platforms, of which 52% is via Instagram Reels. Interestingly, 39% proceeded to purchase after finding them on Reels.

AR is also being used in the fashion industry with 80% of the participants aware of it and 78% agreeing that virtual try-ons encourage them to buy online.

"Both beauty and fashion verticals are growing strongly on Meta platforms, and an increasing number of advertisers from these verticals are turning to Instagram Reels for engagement and business growth," said Megha Apparao, Director of Ecommerce and Retail, Meta.