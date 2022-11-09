Fancy A Lobster For Dinner? Buying This NFT Will Help

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When we talk about the future of NFTs and what their potential is, the last thing we expect is lobsters entering the discussion. But it seems even in the world of NFTs, truth can be stranger than fiction.

Photo by Chamindu Perera on Unsplash

OneOf, an NFT startup known for music and sports collectibles has announced that it has partnered with the online seafood delivery service Get Maine Lobster to make an NFT-based membership club, reported decrypt.co. The members who become part of the club shall be able to get fresh seafood delivered from Maine, including lobster.

Known as Lobster Perks+, the membership comprises four yearly tier levels, including a free entry-level pass with discounts with discounts and perks that feature other benefits.

One of the NFTs, The Captain's Club+ NFT, priced at $350, gives the members the option for eight lobster tails, wholesale pricing on other orders and various other perks, such as a lobster butter-scented candle (applicable for the first 200 buyers).

Then there is the Diamond Club NFT, priced at $2,000, which combined perks from the previous tier with 100 pounds of lobsters spaced out over 12 monthly deliveries. The Lobster Perks+ NFTs shall be minted on Ethereum sidechain Polygon and launch on November 10.

Over the last year, the future of NFTs has been part of several discussions, with one group backing their usefulness in the future while another saying that its just a fad that shall be dying out soon. The tokens suffered a drawback during the recent crypto crash, and only in another six months to atleast a year will we be able to get a clearer picture of what the future holds.