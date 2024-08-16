Get All Access for $5/mo

FASHOR Raises USD 5 Mn from Blume Ventures to Fuel Omnichannel Growth and Brand Expansion The new funding will be directed toward enhancing FASHOR's omnichannel growth, building brand presence, and optimising its supply chain.

[L-R] Vikram & Priyanka Kankaria, Co-founders of FASHOR

FASHOR, a Chennai-based D2C women's apparel brand specialising in trendy Indian and Indo-western clothing, has secured USD 5 million in funding from Blume Ventures. Sprout Capital and Private Circle served as the financial advisors for the transaction.

Founded in 2017 by Vikram and Priyanka Kankaria, FASHOR previously raised USD 1 million in a pre-Series A round in 2020, led by Sprout Venture Partners, IP Ventures, and Venture Catalysts.

The new funding will be directed toward enhancing FASHOR's omnichannel growth, building brand presence, and optimising its supply chain.

Co-founder and CEO Vikram Kankaria said, "This investment marks a significant milestone for our company, and we are delighted to welcome a pedigreed fund like Blume Ventures to our cap table."

The funds will also enable FASHOR to expand its retail footprint, with plans to open over 100 brand stores in the coming years.

"Priyanka and Vikram have instilled a strong product DNA in FASHOR, supported by a scalable supply chain that enables them to offer price points untouched by national incumbents. While largely online, they are making strides into building an offline presence," said Apurva Dixit, AVP Investments at Blume Ventures.

Recently, FASHOR partnered with Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan as its inaugural brand ambassador, launching the "Dil se Indian" campaign.

"At FASHOR, Vikram and Priyanka have created a strong brand addressing a whitespace in the masstige festive and occasion wear category. We look forward to partnering with them on the next phase of their journey, expanding the brand's presence across offline channels, and helping scale supply chains to support this growth," added Sajith Pai, Partner at Blume Ventures.
