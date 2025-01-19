From Creator to Director: Meet Ashish Chanchlani Ashish's big break came in 2016 when he transitioned to YouTube. By 2017, he had crossed the million-subscriber mark. However, 2023 marked a turning point. Saturation, health struggles, and personal challenges led him to take a six-month break.

Ashish Chanchlani

Having spent nearly a decade as one of India's top digital stars, Ashish Chanchlani's journey reflects the evolution of the creator economy. But, as he reveals, the path wasn't always linear. "I started making videos in 2014 when Instagram was just a photo platform. I took a risk by making videos when others were focused on memes and static images," Ashish recalls. From uploading his first videos in college to becoming a household name, his growth was organic. "The first few videos didn't work. But when I tapped into Indian topics, things clicked. Those hundred comments back then felt bigger than millions today."

Ashish's big break came in 2016 when he transitioned to YouTube. "People were downloading my videos from Instagram and uploading compilations on YouTube. When I realized they were making money off it, I decided to jump in," he shares with a laugh. By 2017, he had crossed the million-subscriber mark.

However, 2023 marked a turning point. Saturation, health struggles, and personal challenges led him to take a six-month break. "I was pre-diabetic and pre-thyroid. I needed a reset," he admits. That break sparked something new. "I was tired of doing parodies and relatable sketches. I wanted to create something fresh," he reveals. This led to his passion project – a horror-comedy series that he's written, directed, and stars in. "It's the most challenging thing I've ever done, but the artist in me is happiest," he says.

Reflecting on burnout, he advises, "It's okay to take a break. You're not a machine. Treat yourself like a human being. Relax, analyze, and don't rush."

Ashish also launched OG Beauty, a grooming brand aimed at affordability. "Everyone in this country has the right to smell good, feel good, and take care of themselves. I don't want OG Beauty to be a luxury brand. I'd be really happy if even my security guard could buy it," he says.

Despite the influx of new creators, Ashish remains optimistic. "There's room for everyone. I learn from younger creators all the time. Originality always finds its audience," he says.

Instagram: 17 M, YouTube: 30.5 M
