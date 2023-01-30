G-20 International Financial Architecture Working Group Meeting Begins Today

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The first International Financial Architecture Working Group meeting of G-20 under the chairmanship of India will be held in Chandigarh on 30, 31 January 2023.

G-20 website First Infrastructure Working Group Meeting, Pune

The meeting will be inaugurated by Narendra Singh Tomar, Union agriculture and farmers welfare minister and Pashupati Kumar Paras, food processing industries minister. The meeting will discuss ways to enhance the stability and cohesion of the international financial architecture and how to make it capable of addressing the global challenges of the 21st century.

On the sidelines of the G-20 Working Group meeting, a G-20 event titled 'Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs): opportunities and challenges' will also be held. The objective of the event is to share country experiences and develop a deeper understanding of the wider implications of CBDCs. The International Financial Architecture Working Group is one of the important working groups under the G-20 finance track, which focuses on strengthening international financial architecture. It will also aim to address various challenges faced by vulnerable countries. Around 100 delegates from G-20 member nations, invited countries and international organizations will participate in the two-day meeting. Discussions during the two-day meeting will be jointly moderated by the ministry of finance and the Reserve Bank of India, as well as by the co-chairs of the International Financial Architecture Working Group, - France and South Korea.

During India's G-20 Presidency, this working group will meet further in March, June and September to continue discussions on the priorities set under India's presidency. The discussions at the International Financial Architecture Working Group meeting will inform the G-20 finance ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) on key deliberations on related priorities under India's G-20 finance track. The first meeting of the G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on 24-25 February 2023.