How Biometric Solutions Are Shaping Workplace Security

Biometric technology uses an individual's biological characteristics to verify whether they are who they say they are

The digital revolution was creating the need for an enhanced work environment even before the pandemic began. However, the pandemic sped up digitization, calling for an agile workforce equipped with more robust security and privacy solutions. Hence, biometric technology has gathered momentum and plays a crucial role in securing the workplace digitally and physically. Additionally, biometrics offers us a faster way of screening along with an added layer of security.

For instance, creating multiple passwords for various apps or websites is a thing of the past, thanks to biometrics. In many ways, we are spoiled for choice in today's world. Customers expect speed and convenience with any service they use. And, biometric authentication ensures that logins are seamless. Plus, biometric technology is becoming more affordable and accessible, making it the go-to choice across the board in workplaces as well.

What exactly is biometric authentication technology?

In a nutshell, biometric technology uses an individual's biological characteristics to verify whether they are who they say they are. This could prevent hacking and other forms of security threats to an individual's accounts, profiles, etc. And it can make a world of difference in workplace security.

The two most common biometric technologies are as follows:

Fingerprint security: Perhaps one of the more popular biometric technologies is fingerprint biometrics. It has made its way into most industries, from phones to workplace login keypads. Numerous companies continue to rely on fingerprint biometric technology.

In the midst of pandemic, innovative biometric companies innovated to create touchless biometric systems like facial recognition, which brings us to the next point.

Facial recognition technology: Although facial recognition technology was widespread before the pandemic, biometric technology such as this is the need of the hour as it healthily offers security. For this reason, facial recognition is a biometric technology that could gain global acceptance in workplaces.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at a few ways in which biometric solutions are shaping workplace security:

Office security

Today, the corporate world and biometric technology go hand in hand. Companies cannot operate seamlessly without biometrics. Regular security checks just don't cut it in companies anymore. Since biometric technologies are designed specifically to offer the highest level of security, there is limited to no room when it comes to defrauding these systems. Thus, technologies like ID Document Capture, Selfie Capture, 3D Face Map Creation, etc., are becoming the best way to secure the workplace.

Lowers the risk of a data breach

Biometric technology allows for specific data collection. It doesn't just reduce the risk of a data breach but also protects important data in offices. Whether it's cards, passwords, documents, etc., biometric technology eliminates the need for such hackable security implementations at the workplace.

It is safe

All biometric data like fingerprints, facial mapping, and so on are extremely difficult to replicate. Certain biological characteristics don't change with time, and that prevents authentication errors. Hence, there's limited scope for identity replication or mimicry.

Workspace with access control

Customized personal identity access control has become an employee's right of sorts. Most big businesses have implemented said access control systems already. Also, small, medium, and startup businesses are not far behind in implementing access control solutions. Thus, we are looking at highly secured workplaces with maximum data and employees protection around the world shortly.

Even pre-pandemic, a certain amount of work was carried out away from offices. So, whether it's WFH or not, biometric authentication solutions can be implemented across endpoint devices. This can secure the entire workforce and workplace. It also enables employees to work without the hassle of PINs and passwords. And, employers can rest assured that data will remain secure.

Also, biometric authentication on personal devices means that employers can eliminate the storage of personal data that is vulnerable.

So, companies should look beyond old-school security and turn to biometrics. They should think strategically about their security, and access control infrastructure. As the workplace continues to evolve, biometric technology can ensure that the future is smart, secure, and seamless.