Within just three months of its launch, SUV CRETA has become the best selling model of Hyundai Motor India Limited. The company has crossed over 1 lakh bookings for the popular SUV. Launched at a starting price of INR 11 lakh (ex-showroom), the Creta SUV is currently available in seven variants, namely, E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O), across petrol and diesel engines. The new Hyundai CRETA includes advanced Level 2 ADAS safety suite, powerful 1.5 Litre Turbo GDI engine and a gamut of convenience and active and passive safety features.

Sunroof and connected car variants contribute 71 per cent and 52 per cent respectively to the total bookings. Commenting on the milestone,Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, "The response to the recently launched new Hyundai CRETA has also been overwhelming with over 1 lakh bookings in a span of just three months since the launch in January 2024. It is interesting to note that sunroof and connected car variants are contributing 71 per cent and 52 per cent respectively to the overall bookings, a testimony to the changing aspirations of young Indian customers. With the new Hyundai CRETA, we have continued our pursuit of introducing exceptional products for the Indian market while strengthening Hyundai Motor India's commitment towards 'Make in India'."

The model is based on 'Sensuous Sportiness' with an all-round uncompromised safety, thus ensuring a high level of crashworthiness. It has 36 standard safety features and over 70 advanced safety features. Hyundai CRETA features an exoskeleton that offers structural reinforcement at key joints. The strong body structure of the new Hyundai CRETA is forged with liberal amount of advanced and high strength steel offering a protective shell for all the occupants. The body structure has been further reinforced on key areas like crash members, floor, side sill and crash pad to improve structural rigidity and energy absorption.

Hyundai Motor India reported a 7 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales at 65,601 units in March. The company sold a total of 61,500 units in March 2023, Hyundai Motor India said in a statement.