Incubate Fund Asia Announces First Close Of Third Fund At $50 Million The fund aims to build a portfolio of around 20 startups with the third fund, and it said it will invest only 40% of its total investible corpus to create the portfolio

Incubate Fund Asia, a sector-agnostic Japanese venture capital fund specialising in Seed-stage investment today announced the first close of their third fund which has a target corpus of $50 million. The fund's India-focused entity, rebranded as Incubate Fund Asia to enhance focus on pre-Seed and Seed-stage startups in India and Southeast Asia, will deploy capital for early-stage investments and also for follow-on investments in startups.

According to an official release, the fund aims to build a portfolio of around 20 startups with the third fund, and it said it will invest only 40% of its total investible corpus to create the portfolio and then use the balance to back the 'winners' in its portfolio.

"Our mission is to empower startups and fuel innovation across Asia. With the target fund closure of $50 million, we will be ready to significantly enhance our support to emerging ventures, driving sustainable growth and innovation. Incubate Fund Asia remains deeply committed to its vision of nurturing innovation and catalyzing the growth of startups, ultimately contributing to the development of a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem across Asia," said Nao Murakami, founder and general partner, Incubate Fund Asia.

The fund claimed that it has backed 27 Indian companies across B2B, B2C, supply chain and consumer tech segments across both tier 1 and tier 2 markets with $500,000 to $1.5 million average deal size. It expanded to India in 2016 and started Incubate Fund India which was rebranded recently.

Incubate Fund, originating from Japan, is a venture capital fund specializing in Seed-stage investments. With a history of nurturing over 200 startups in Japan and Asian regions, they expanded to India in 2016 and started Incubate Fund India which was rebranded recently as Incubate Fund Asia.
