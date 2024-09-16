Get All Access for $5/mo

Infosys Joins Forces with LIC to Drive Digital Transformation with NextGen Platform Infosys Topaz, a generative AI suite, will drive automation and personalization efforts, while Infosys Cobalt will help LIC accelerate its cloud transformation

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Infosys, a global leader in digital services and consulting, has announced its partnership with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to spearhead the latter's digital transformation initiative, DIVE (Digital Innovation and Value Enhancement). LIC, one of India's largest life insurance providers, aims to revolutionize its operations with a state-of-the-art NextGen digital platform designed to deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences and hyper-personalized services for its customers, agents and employees.

Under this collaboration, Infosys will leverage its extensive expertise in executing large-scale digital transformation projects within the banking, financial and insurance sectors. The tech giant's AI-powered offerings, Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt, will play a pivotal role in the initiative. Infosys Topaz, a generative AI suite, will drive automation and personalization efforts, while Infosys Cobalt will help LIC accelerate its cloud transformation, providing infrastructure and security through DevSecOps services.

Siddhartha Mohanty, CEO & MD, LIC, said, "Our collaboration with Infosys marks a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey. It will not only enhance our operational capabilities, but also enable us to cater to our vast customer, agent and employee base with newer, more personalized experiences. We are committed to leveraging the latest technologies that Infosys has to offer, including Cloud and Enterprise AI, to drive innovation and improve our offerings."

The NextGen digital platform is expected to transform LIC's digital landscape by offering an integrated, data-driven solution to engage stakeholders across various channels. For customers, it will enable tailored experiences, while LIC's agents and employees will benefit from streamlined processes and enhanced tools for customer interaction and operational efficiency. Additionally, the platform will support open integration with FinTech companies and Bancassurance partners, allowing LIC to seamlessly collaborate with external partners and expand its ecosystem.

Salil Parekh, CEO & MD, Infosys, said, "LIC is a name that resonates across generations of Indians and we are delighted to collaborate on their transformation journey. By leveraging Infosys' extensive experience in digital transformation initiatives and prowess in AI and Cloud, we aim to equip LIC with a robust digital infrastructure that will deliver superior customer engagement, enhance operational efficiency and enable rapid market responsiveness. Through this collaboration, we are confident that LIC will be uniquely positioned to offer unparalleled service and value to their stakeholders."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Living

I Created 2 Habits That Significantly Improved My Daily Life — Here's How You Can Do the Same

Good habits are a powerful way to live your best life. Here's how I created new habits to enable me to start my day off right.

By Ramon Ray
Marketing

How to Text Customers Without Getting Sued — Your SMS Marketing Compliance Guide

SMS marketing is a growing channel, but you've got to stay compliant with regulations. Here's what to know and do.

By Kenneth Burke
Data & Recovery

Enjoy 20TB of Lifetime Cloud Storage for $80

This lifetime subscription to Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage makes saving files more affordable.

By Entrepreneur Store
Marketing

5 Pervasive Myths About Email Marketing That (If Believed) Could Derail Your Business

Is email marketing worth it anymore? Time to debunk the biggest myths and set the record straight.

By Pedro Sostre
Technology

Semiconductor companies partner with academia to bridge skills gap

The semiconductor industry in India is expected to face a shortage of 250,000 to 300,000 professionals across various verticals, including research and development (R&D), manufacturing, design, and advanced packaging, by 2027, according to a report by TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship

By Ayushman Baruah
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel