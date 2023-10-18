Instagram Users Can Now Stop The App From Tracking Them The photo based social media platform, Instagram now has an option for users to block the app from collecting data across the apps and websites the users visits. According to Meta, they are expanding the ability to disable such tracking in Instagram and are allowing users to review which businesses are sharing information with Meta.

By Kavya Pillai

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Solen Feyissa

The photo based social media platform, Instagram now has an option for users to block the app from collecting data across the apps and websites the users visits. According to Meta, they are expanding the ability to disable such tracking in Instagram and are allowing users to review which businesses are sharing information with Meta. Meta allows you to disconnect specific activity or clear the collected information.

The feature is called Activity Off-Meta Technologies and can be found within the platform's Accounts Centre. Earlier the option was only available on Facebook. The tech giant Meta receives information from third-party websites that use its business tools, such as the Meta Pixel, which tracks users on the web and allows Meta to serve personalized ads on its platforms. The company announced a few more features in the Accounts Center, which includes a way to transfer photos and videos from Instagram to other services. At present, which specific services users can transfer information to is unclear. Meta gave the example of using third-party services to create and print a photo album with Instagram pictures. Furthermore, you can download information from both Facebook and Instagram accounts at the same time. Earlier, Meta only let users download information separately which is still an option.

The company introduced their new additions to the Accounts Center in January, which offered a central hub that lets users control settings across Instagram, Facebook and Messenger accounts. They are currently tweaking theur approach to ads by offering more transparency about why users are shown certain ads and launching a new ad distribution system as a response to claims it enabled housing discrimination. The company is also contending with the new rules it must comply with in the European Union.

