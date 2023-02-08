It May Seem That Influencers Have It All. But Mental Health Issues Aren't Partial To Anyone

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

IPLIX Media, an influencer marketing and talent management agency announced a special mental health initiative offering free unlimited mental health therapy sessions for its content creators and employees. The influencer marketing agency partnered with the mental health platform Mindpeers to undertake this. This initiative is expected to benefit around 250 content creators and employees within a span of a year.

With this announcement, IPLIX Media becomes the first agency to extend mental health support to content creators. The INR 900 crore+ influencer marketing industry is expected to witness a compound annual growth of 25 per cent till 2025. This rapid growth will bring along staggering opportunities for influencers and companies in the space to grow. However, keeping up with such rapid growth can sometimes take a toll on mental health. According to a 2020 report by inspire.me, a Norwegian influencer marketing platform, 47 per cent of the 350 global influencers surveyed admitted that their career choice had an impact on their mental health while 67 per cent felt that there was currently a negative stigma around the word 'influencer'. On the other hand, 32 per cent conceded that their work had a negative impact on their body image.

With this partnership, IPLIX Media aims to address this need gap to make the creator ecosystem a safe space for influencers and employees alike. This will further empower the agency to make mental health conversations mainstream enabling work-life balance in the industry.

Talking about the initiative, Neel Gogia, Co-founder of IPLIX Media said, "Today, influencer marketing is in a hyper-growth stage. Every brand wants to join the creator bandwagon resulting in an array of opportunities for the creators. While these opportunities open a gateway to growth, they can sometimes take a toll on mental health. Influencers and other stakeholders in the process always want to offer their creative best and subsequently tend to stretch themselves physically and mentally. Through this partnership, we want to offer them a safe space to unwind and restore their mental health. Fortunately, the changing time has mainstreamed mental health conversations at work and we want to be the frontrunner in enabling this for the Indian creator ecosystem. "

Lifestyle content creator, Ritvi Shah, said, "Unlike the common belief, being a content creator is not an easy job. You have to juggle multiple things at the same time and always be on top of trends. From first-hand experience, I can say that it takes a toll on you. I am glad that someone realized and recognized the impact it has on a creator's mental health. These mental health therapy sessions will empower us to optimally utilize our strengths, identify when we need to take a step back and take decisions prioritising our peace of mind. Initiatives like this truly set a new standard for creator-agency partnerships. I am excited to see how it unfolds!"

Arpan Soni, VP- Talent Management, IPLIX Media, said, "Creators and Influencers have become the backbone of the multi-billion dollar influencer marketing ecosystem. Every day we witness the lengths influencers go to deliver their creative best, both for their audience and the partner brands. Interacting with them on regular basis made us realise the detrimental impact being caused to mental health and thus, we decided to bring a revolution for them. As their partners in the journey, we believe that it is the need of the hour to start this dialogue. We are certain that an initiative of this magnitude will positively impact these content creators and the ecosystem as a whole."

90 per cent of IPLIX Media's workforce is Gen Z, a generation that actively prioritizes mental health care. A study has shown that on average, a Gen Z pays $149 per month on therapy and 62 per cent have taken a mental health day off from work. With free unlimited therapy sessions, employees and influencers are set to claim both monetary and non-monetary benefits for themselves.