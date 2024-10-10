You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

JSW MG Motor India has announced the acceleration of seven AI-driven startups focused on electric mobility as part of the MG Developer Program (MGDP) Season 5.0.

This initiative, supported by key ecosystem partners, aims to foster innovation in AI applications within the evolving electric mobility space. The selected startups include Anuvega Powertronics, Aselector Technologies, Emerging Technologies, Gudlyf Mobility, Power Jet (EV Urjaa), Ravity, and Vocbot AI.

The theme of MGDP Season 5.0, "AI in Electric Mobility," encourages startups to explore AI's transformative potential in reshaping business operations and daily life. These startups will be involved in pilot programs and ongoing projects, integrating AI into electric mobility solutions.

The season, which commenced in early 2024, has been supported by partners like Startup India and Manthan, along with a consortium that includes AWS, Exicom, Lohum, and DRIIV (Delhi Research Implementation and Innovation).

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, "Our commitment to innovation and collaboration in the electric mobility sector is steadfast. The MG Developer Program and Grant serve as catalysts, empowering startups to develop AI solutions that address the challenges and opportunities presented by this rapidly evolving mobility landscape."

"By providing a supportive environment, mentorship, and access to resources, we're nurturing a new generation of innovators who are poised to shape India's electric mobility future by leveraging AI. As JSW MG Motor India continues to invest in technological advancement and creating opportunities in the AI space, we look forward to witnessing the growth of these startups and their positive impact on the Indian automotive landscape," Gupta added.

The program received over 100 applications from 52 cities across India, highlighting its nationwide impact.

Since 2019, the MG Developer Program has connected startups with opportunities, advancing fields like connected car technology and electric mobility.

With over 1,550 entries and mentorship from over 100 experts, MGDP has facilitated the growth of 34 promising startups, empowering them to contribute to multiple ongoing projects in the electric mobility sector.